Devs Love Bacon

We’re proudly sponsoring this two-day event which starts this Friday, centered around ‘things developers love.’ Topics this year, amongst others, range from [Lego to data visualisation, from API’s to rockets, and from Raspberry PI to of course, [bacon!
Grab yourself a ticket for a couple of days of great fun & learning, gourmet food & beverages and two parties with like-minded interesting developers.
Ready to start your career at Simply Business?
Want to know more about what it’s like to work in tech at Simply Business? Read about our approach to tech, then check out our current vacancies.
This block is configured using JavaScript. A preview is not available in the editor.