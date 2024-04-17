The best people in tech.
Tech Blog
Learnings from the SB Tech Team
-
1-minute read
Agile software design with CRC cards
At Simply Business, our engineering teams develop insuretech systems that enable our customers to get the right insurance…
-
1-minute read
How we implemented container shell access on ECS
At Simply Business, our developers often need terminal emulation access to production-like environments. In the DevOps team, we’re…
-
1-minute read
Simply Business talk observability at FutureStack 2022
Back in February 2022, New Relic invited Simply Business to join their Technical Advisory Board. “As an important, strategic…
-
1-minute read
How we built a custom CI/CD system using GitHub Actions and AWS CodeBuild
The engineering team at Simply Business deploy our many apps to production over 300 times a week. Until…
-
1-minute read
How to create GitHub actions in Ruby
GitHub Actions enables you to create custom workflows for your software development life cycle and automate them within…