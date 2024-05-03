Making a claim Helping you get back to business as quickly as possible Business or landlord claims Home emergency claims

Our claims service

Accidents happen, and that’s what we’re here for. From your first claim enquiry, our aim is for fast, fair and supportive service that gets you back on track and keeps fuss to a minimum.

Business and landlord claims Using our simple form, you can make a claim online, and our UK-based specialist team at Sedgwick will give you a call back to get the ball rolling. Alternatively, you can give us a call on 0333 207 0560 (just make sure you have your policy number to hand). Van claims Our aim is to get you back on the road as quickly as possible. Contact our UK-based experts as soon as possible to let us know what’s happened. You can do this online or by phone on 0800 678 999 for Aviva policyholders and 0345 122 3260 for Ageas policyholders, and 08000 682 731 for Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd policyholders.

Home emergency claims

For home emergency claims, please call the DAS claims department on 0800 313 4677 or 0117 934 0185.

Alternatively you can visit home emergency where we can check if you’re covered.

Health insurance claims

If you want to start a health insurance claim, please log into your Equipsme account to start the process.