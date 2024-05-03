Proof of policy
Show your customers you have the right insurance.
Proving you’re covered
One of the first things a customer will want to know is whether you’re covered, and (most importantly) where the proof is. Building up trust is a key part of winning business, plus retaining it year in, year out.
Displaying a Simply Business ‘certified’ logo on your website, van or window is a quick way to show you’re covered – you can even pop it on your business card as an extra reminder!
On your website
Create your digital certificate and badge for your website.
From website to shop door
Put your order in for a free set of stickers, perfect for a van window or shop door (or both!)