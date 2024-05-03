Thrive in a career at tech.SB Join a community that’s changing how businesses buy insurance. See our current opportunities

Innovate, expand and thrive with tech.SB. Find out more about the tech team and our events, technology and initiatives at the tech.SB website.

We create digital-first journeys, products, and experiences

Simply Business started life in 2005 with the aim of making it quick and easy for small businesses and landlords to buy insurance. To achieve that vision, it was clear that we needed to use our expertise and develop our own technology.

Fast forward to today, and our in-house technology enables the simplicity, choice, and value that our customers deserve. We build our own systems and applications, from APIs to analytics platforms, harnessing the power of data and experimentation to iterate and improve.

Along the way we’ve built a thriving culture, focused on our people’s wellbeing and the communities we serve. We’re an accredited B Corporation and have achieved Mind’s Gold award for workplace wellbeing three years in a row.

Our team is a talented bunch of developers, engineers, product managers (and everyone in between). If you want to join them and be part of an innovative, digital-first business, why not look at our current opportunities?

Five reasons to join tech.SB

We enable big dreams for our people, customers, and communities We never stand still – we harness innovation and are creators of change We care about making a positive impact, aligning purpose and profit You can be you – we see everyone as an authentic individual and value the whole human We foster connection, empowering our people with choice and flexibility when it comes to their work pattern

Simply Business’s values

Our values underpin everything we do, from developing new ideas to how we work with each other. Here’s what they are:

Learning

Learning helps us fulfil our potential. At Simply Business, we enjoy growing and developing not just in our careers, but in our personal lives too.

Empowerment

It’s not just our leaders who make big decisions. We encourage all of our people to get stuck in, empowering them to make a positive impact.

Authenticity

We encourage our people to be themselves. We embrace diversity, respecting our colleagues – from the way they dress to their views and beliefs.

Pioneering

We’re always on the lookout for better, bolder, and more interesting ways to do things. It’s important to be curious, with a drive to learn and share.

Simplicity

Simply Business was built on finding simpler, better ways to buy business insurance. We encourage our people to live this foundational value.

A thriving culture

Our cultural vision is to be a diverse, ambitious community, driven by our mission to be a force for good for small businesses, one another, and the world around us. Our strong sense of community is at the heart of our culture and why our people love working here – it’s how we’ve built a thriving culture that lives its values. Read more about life at tech.SB

Life at tech.SB

How we enable connection

We’ve created great spaces for our people. They don’t just work in our hubs – they join learning sessions in our auditoriums, take part in annual hackathons, and fundraise for charity.

In the UK, we have hubs in London and Northampton. And over in the US, our hubs are in Boston and Atlanta. They’re all geared up for smart, flexible working, empowering our people to do their best work.

You could use our team areas to focus on solving complex problems, take some time in our wellness room, or relax with colleagues over a game of pool. Watch our virtual office tour to find out more.

We even have an annual company trip that helps our people get to know each other better, as we celebrate their contribution at an awards ceremony. Past locations include Barcelona, Berlin, and Lisbon.

Finally, we hold our internal Tech Awards every December. Members of the tech community can nominate each other or teams, celebrating individuals, team successes, innovation or great examples of collaboration. Once all the nominations are in, management picks the winners.

At the awards event, we give out prizes and have a party afterwards.

We’ve always taken flexibility seriously We recognise that people in technology need time to focus, which is why you can work in a way that’s best for your job, your team and your life. Flexibility is embedded into our culture and we created our hubs to be geared up for remote working. This makes it easy for our people to balance the needs of their personal lives with the needs of their job (some have even chosen to enjoy working from abroad temporarily). Being together in person is usually the best way to get work done, so we expect our employees to visit our hubs monthly or more. But there’s no one-size fits all solution, so you can find the rhythm that suits you and the needs of your role best.

Looking after our people’s wellbeing

Our annual Wellfest includes talks, events, and activities that prioritise our people’s wellbeing. Whether it’s a health check or a financial planning consultation, Wellfest helps our people step back and get a sense of where they are.

Outside of Wellfest, employees can join a mindfulness programme run by a chartered psychologist. Or they can enjoy access to Unmind, an app that takes a proactive, preventative approach to mental health by using clinically-backed tools and training.

Mind has awarded us gold for workplace wellbeing three years in a row. The award means we’ve successfully embedded mental health into our daily policies and practices.

Celebrating technology’s fun side

Tech.SB recently held an AWS DeepRacer event, which teaches a 1/8 scale racing car to get around a track. It’s designed to test reinforcement learning (RL) models, which is an advanced form of machine learning (ML).

Using cameras to view the track and a reinforcement model to control throttle and steering, the car shows how a model trained in a simulated environment can be transferred to the real-world.

It was a fun way to improve our team’s ML capabilities, which will improve life for our engineers and create better customer journeys.

Your career progression

We’re committed to helping you achieve your big dream, whether you want to learn new technologies or get experience in different areas.

Whether it’s through coaching, mentorship, secondments and stretch assignments, lateral career moves, or regular self-reflections with your manager, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to drive your career forward.

But it’s fine if you’re still figuring out where you want to go. We offer workshops that can help you define your path. And if you’ve defined your goals, you can use half a day a week as dedicated learning time to help you reach them.

TechConf.SB – our tech conference

When tech conferences paused because of coronavirus lockdowns, we created our own virtual event, TechConf.SB, which we’re still operating biannually.

The event happens over two days and features four speakers, all selected to ensure that many technology disciplines are represented.

This helps our people learn more about different areas, upskill in their own specialism, and discover further opportunities for career development.

Dedicated learning time Technology changes constantly, so you need the time to learn about new and emerging platforms and systems. So every Friday, we encourage our tech community to spend half a day on their development. You can also go to a range of conferences, such as QCon, LeadDev, AWS Re:Invent, RubyConf, and Women in Technology. We encourage you to share knowledge with your colleagues, so we can all learn and benefit from new ideas. Read more about your tech.SB career progression

Industry-leading benefits

Our benefits let you balance life and work properly

flexible parental leave – you can choose to take shared parental leave, plus we offer full pay for the first six months of your maternity leave and four-week fully paid paternity leave, subject to meeting the qualifying criteria

– you can choose to take shared parental leave, plus we offer full pay for the first six months of your maternity leave and four-week fully paid paternity leave, subject to meeting the qualifying criteria remote working – you can balance working remotely with working in the office, giving you the opportunity to connect with colleagues

– you can balance working remotely with working in the office, giving you the opportunity to connect with colleagues mental health and wellbeing resources – we take your wellbeing seriously, giving you access to counselling (through our Employee Assistance Programme) as well as technology to support your mental health (through the Unmind app)

– we take your wellbeing seriously, giving you access to counselling (through our Employee Assistance Programme) as well as technology to support your mental health (through the Unmind app) paid sabbatical – two weeks off when you’ve been here for five years and four weeks off when you’ve been here for 10 years

– two weeks off when you’ve been here for five years and four weeks off when you’ve been here for 10 years the company trip – enjoy a break each year (on us) as part of our annual awards, which recognise our people’s contribution

– enjoy a break each year (on us) as part of our annual awards, which recognise our people’s contribution dedicated learning platforms – including a management and leadership programme – you can progress on both work and life goals

– including a management and leadership programme – you can progress on both work and life goals a flexible scheme with an allocated allowance each year to choose your own benefits, including private medical insurance, dental insurance, travel insurance, up to five days extra holiday, and gym membership

Compensation that reflects your contribution

a competitive salary that reflects your experience, our pay policy and the market we’re in from your first day

that reflects your experience, our pay policy and the market we’re in from your first day the potential to earn an annual bonus based on business performance

based on business performance we match what you put into your pension up to five per cent

up to five per cent a health cash plan reimburses your everyday medical expenses (with the opportunity to increase the level of your plan in your flexible benefits)

reimburses your everyday medical expenses (with the opportunity to increase the level of your plan in your flexible benefits) a generous holiday entitlement of 25 days annual leave , plus bank holidays

, plus bank holidays life assurance of four times of your basic salary

of four times of your basic salary Smart Health services including unlimited access to a 24/7 virtual GP

Diversity in tech

At Simply Business, we believe that creating and maintaining a diverse workforce is fundamental to our success as a business. Inclusion is not a ‘nice to have’, it’s key to who we are and what we want to achieve.

So, we’re committed to making Simply Business synonymous with fairness, belonging and inclusivity. Every employee should feel comfortable being their authentic self at work. Our diversity networks provide safe spaces for our people, encouraging conversation and discussion across the whole business.

We’ve been shortlisted in the digital and large employer categories at the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2022. We’ve employed five apprentice software engineers in 2022, who were all women from under-represented areas of tech.

We support the Women in Tech community. We’re focused on five targets: career clarity, increasing transparency, targeting sexism in the workplace, providing clear channels of communication to raise a problem, and increasing the number of women in senior roles.

Ultimately, while there’ll always be more work to do, we’re committed to leading the way and making positive changes.

