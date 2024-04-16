About Simply Business Find out more about us and our mission

Insuring small businesses, enabling big dreams

We’re Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest business insurance and landlord insurance providers. Since we started life in 2005, we’ve helped over three million small businesses and self-employed people find the protection that’s right for them, from builders to bakers and personal trainers.

Our big idea was to reduce time, hassle and jargon wherever possible, while introducing the simplicity, choice and value that we believe small businesses and landlords are entitled to.

Along the way, we’ve innovated and grown, building a great team united in delivering our purpose – insuring small businesses and enabling big dreams. Not just for our customers, but for our people and communities, too.

By harnessing the power of data, and with a fast and supportive claims service that gets customers back on track quickly, we’ll continue to stand by businesses and landlords as they make their big dreams happen.

Knowledge centre Get the latest news and tips for your business or rental. It’s the definitive resource for everybody from experienced hands to those just starting out. Read our latest posts Awards The Sunday Times has twice named us the Best Company to Work For, and we also won Broker of the Year at the Commercial Insurance Awards in 2019. See what we’ve won

Working with us Join our team. We’re always on the lookout for talented people to join us in roles across the business, in both London and Northampton. Why not apply today? Check our current opportunities Press releases Simply Business is often in the news, championing small businesses and making sure their voices are heard. See what we’ve been up to. Read our latest stories

Our partner programme If you share our values and want to work with us, we’d love to hear from you. We have a number of partner and affiliate relationships and are keen to keep growing them. Get in touch Meet the team We’re united in delivering on our purpose: insuring small businesses and enabling big dreams. Read about what drives our management team. Find out more about our team

Our charitable work We encourage our employees to do what they can for charity and have a team that drives our work in the community – we go much further than sponsor forms. More on charity Customer benefits Our customers get access to Simply Business benefits, including a system that gives both you and any friends you refer to us a gift card. View customer benefits

Modern Slavery Act We’re serious about social change, and we operate our business accordingly. Read on to find out more about the Modern Slavery Act, and to view our statement. View our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement Diversity, Equity and Inclusion We’re on a journey to make Simply Business a fairer, more inclusive place to work. Everyone, whatever their background, role or location, should feel comfortable being themselves. See the work we’re doing