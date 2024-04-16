About Simply Business
Find out more about us and our mission
Insuring small businesses, enabling big dreams
We’re Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest business insurance and landlord insurance providers. Since we started life in 2005, we’ve helped over three million small businesses and self-employed people find the protection that’s right for them, from builders to bakers and personal trainers.
Our big idea was to reduce time, hassle and jargon wherever possible, while introducing the simplicity, choice and value that we believe small businesses and landlords are entitled to.
Along the way, we’ve innovated and grown, building a great team united in delivering our purpose – insuring small businesses and enabling big dreams. Not just for our customers, but for our people and communities, too.
By harnessing the power of data, and with a fast and supportive claims service that gets customers back on track quickly, we’ll continue to stand by businesses and landlords as they make their big dreams happen.
Knowledge centre
Get the latest news and tips for your business or rental. It’s the definitive resource for everybody from experienced hands to those just starting out.
Awards
The Sunday Times has twice named us the Best Company to Work For, and we also won Broker of the Year at the Commercial Insurance Awards in 2019.
Working with us
Join our team. We’re always on the lookout for talented people to join us in roles across the business, in both London and Northampton. Why not apply today?
Press releases
Simply Business is often in the news, championing small businesses and making sure their voices are heard. See what we’ve been up to.
Our partner programme
If you share our values and want to work with us, we’d love to hear from you. We have a number of partner and affiliate relationships and are keen to keep growing them.
Meet the team
We’re united in delivering on our purpose: insuring small businesses and enabling big dreams. Read about what drives our management team.
Our charitable work
We encourage our employees to do what they can for charity and have a team that drives our work in the community – we go much further than sponsor forms.
Customer benefits
Our customers get access to Simply Business benefits, including a system that gives both you and any friends you refer to us a gift card.
Modern Slavery Act
We’re serious about social change, and we operate our business accordingly. Read on to find out more about the Modern Slavery Act, and to view our statement.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
We’re on a journey to make Simply Business a fairer, more inclusive place to work. Everyone, whatever their background, role or location, should feel comfortable being themselves.
Making a positive social impact
From supporting charities to championing the environment, take a look at some of the things we’re doing to have a positive impact on the wider world.