Responsible disclosure policy

Simply Business is a trading name of Xbridge Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Financial Services Registration No: 313348). In this Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (the “Policy”), references to “Simply Business” are to Xbridge Limited. The security and privacy of our customers’ confidential information are important to Simply Business (“we”, “us” or “our”). We take protecting this information seriously and use technical, administrative, and physical controls to safeguard data. How can you help us to enhance the security of our digital experience? We want to hear from security researchers (“you”, “yours” or “your”) who have information related to suspected security vulnerabilities of any Simply Business services exposed to the internet (the “Vulnerability” or “Vulnerabilities”). We value your work and are committed to working with you. Please report Vulnerabilities to us in accordance with this Policy. Thank you in advance for your contribution.

Reporting a vulnerability

Please email your Vulnerability to [email protected]. Please use our PGP key for secure reporting. The report should include sufficient information to allow us to validate and reproduce the issue, including:

The service affected, such as the URL, IP address, or product version

A detailed description of the Vulnerability

A description of how the Vulnerability was discovered (including tools that were used) or what steps you were taking when you encountered the Vulnerability

A description of the impact of the Vulnerability and the likely attack scenario

Proof of concept (“PoC”) code, if applicable. Alternatively, please supply reproduction instruction demonstrating how the Vulnerability might be exploited

OPTIONAL: Ideally, a suggested patch or remediation action if you are aware of how to fix the Vulnerability, if available

By submitting Your report to Simply Business:

You agree not to publicly disclose the Vulnerability until Simply Business agrees to a public disclosure

You agree to keep all communication with Simply Business confidential

You represent the report is original to you and that you did not copy the report or any part of it from another third party

You allow Simply Business and its group companies the unconditional ability to use, distribute, and/or disclose information provided in your report.

Our expectations with your discovery:

If you are considering submitting a Vulnerability report, your values clearly align with ours here at Simply Business. You know how critical security is and you want to protect customer information. Understanding this shared perspective, we do not want you to take on or create unnecessary risk in order to discover a Vulnerability. While we support acts taken in good faith to discover and report vulnerabilities, we expressly prohibit any of the following conduct:

Spamming forms or scanning applications through automated vulnerability scanners

Publicly disclosing a Vulnerability without giving us a reasonable amount of time to respond to the issue

Accessing or modifying our data or our users’ data, without explicit permission of the relevant owner. Only interact with your own accounts or test accounts for security research purposes

Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

Attacks on third party services

We ask that you do the following in conducting your research:

Contact us immediately if you do inadvertently encounter user data. Do not view, alter, save, store, transfer, or otherwise access the data, and immediately purge any local information upon reporting the vulnerability to Simply Business

Act in good faith to avoid privacy violations, destruction of data, and interruption or degradation of our services (including denial of service)

Comply with all applicable laws

Please be aware that we do not currently offer bounties for disclosures and do not negotiate in response to duress or threats (for example, we will not negotiate a payout amount under threat of withholding the Vulnerability or threat of releasing the Vulnerability or any exposed data to the public). If you find something, please report it immediately to us without conditions.

Our promise to researchers:

Simply Business values and welcomes external security research, and, as part of an open and transparent relationship with the security community, have taken steps to protect researchers. In doing so we acknowledge the following:

We will not pursue legal action or initiate a complaint to law enforcement agencies for activities carried out in accordance with this Policy and/or for what we consider to be accidental, good faith violations of this Policy. We consider activities conducted consistently with this Policy and in good faith to constitute “authorised” conduct under the Computer Misuse Act 1990

You should contact us at [email protected] to request specific approval, setting out your reasons for your request, if you believe your proposed activities are likely to be inconsistent with the terms of this Policy. You should not start your proposed activities until you have our approval

If legal action is initiated by a third party against you and you have complied with this Policy, we will take reasonable steps to make it known that your actions were conducted in compliance with this Policy

We believe in giving credit where credit is due, and will not attempt to silence researchers who report vulnerabilities to us. We encourage full public disclosure, but ask that we are provided with advance notification and a reasonable amount of time to fix the issues prior to disclosure

We will act in good faith to fix issues reported in a timely manner

The following issues are outside the scope of this Policy:

Our policies relating to the presence or absence of SPF/DMARC records

Our policies relating to passwords, emails and user accounts, such as email identification verification, reset link expiration and password complexity

Lack of CSRF tokens (unless there is evidence of actual, sensitive user action that is not protected by a token)

Login/logout CSRF

Attacks requiring physical access to a user’s device

Missing security headers which do not lead directly to a Vulnerability

Missing best practices (we require evidence of a Vulnerability)

Self-XSS (we require evidence on how the XSS can be used to attack another Simply Business user)

Host header injections (unless you can show how they can lead to stealing user data)

Use of a known-vulnerable library (without evidence of exploitability)

Reports from automated tools or scans

Reports of spam (including any report involving ability to send emails without rate limits)

Attacks that require an attacker application to have the permission to overlay on top of our application (for example, tapjacking, clickjacking)

Vulnerabilities affecting users of outdated browsers or platforms

Social engineering by Simply Business employees or contractors

Any physical attempts against Simply Business property or data centres

Presence of autocomplete attribute on web forms

Missing cookie flags on non-sensitive cookies

Reports of insecure SSL/TLS ciphers (unless you have a working proof of concept, and not just a report from a scanner)

Any report that discusses how you can learn whether a given username, email address has a Simply Business account

Any access to data where the targeted user needs to be operating a rooted mobile device

Content spoofing vulnerabilities (where you can only inject text or an image into a page) spoofing vulnerability where attackers can inject image or rich text (HTML), including pure text injection

Ability to share links without verifying email

Absence of rate limiting, unless related to authentication

IP/Port Scanning via Simply Business services, unless you are able to hit private IPs or Simply Business servers

Devices (ios, android, desktop apps) not unlinking on password change

Hyperlink injection or any link injection in emails which we send

Creating multiple accounts using the same email

Phishing risk via unicode/punycode or RTLO issues

Editable Github wikis

Denial of service

The following applications are within the scope of this Policy: