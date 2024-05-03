Connect with us

Keep up to date with our news and views, or pop us a quick question.

Simply Business: find us on social

Whether it’s an industry update or an advice snippet on YouTube, take your pick of the social hubs below and start sparking those connections. You’ll find all the usual suspects, from Twitter and Facebook to Instagram and LinkedIn.

Got a question, comment or just need to share?

Choose your preferred social page, post your thoughts and our Community team will be right back with a reply.

Useful links

Facebook

Facebook

Industry updates, competitions, and an open forum for your views and queries.

Find us on Facebook

Twitter

Twitter

Hot topics, news flashes and the best place for some healthy debate.

Follow us on Twitter

Linkedin

Linkedin

With a tight focus on business, grow and maintain your contact network.

Connect with us on LinkedIn

Youtube

YouTube

From expert advice and Q&A discussions, to how-to videos — check out the latest clips from Simply Business.

Catch us on Youtube

Instagram

Instagram

Check out our stories and plenty of photo updates from our three offices.

Follow us on Instagram

Feedback

Customer feedback

Ratings, comments and insight from our customers, provided by Feefo.

Read our review

Home Connect with us