LEGAL
Complaints
Our focus is on getting you the right cover and maintaining a good relationship with you. If something does go wrong, we work hard to make it right as quickly as possible.
What you need to do
You can contact us using any of the following:
Online
Contact our customer services team using our online contact form
Post
Complaints Simply Business Northampton 900 900 Pavilion Drive Northampton NN4 7RG
Phone: 0333 014 6683
What we’ll do
Usually we deal with complaints ourselves, but sometimes we’ll need to pass them on to your insurer. We’ll investigate your complaint and respond as quickly as possible. If you don’t agree with our decision, you can contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), the independent service that settles complaints between consumers and financial service providers. They will only look at your complaint after we’ve given you our decision, but in most cases we can solve the problem before it gets to this stage.
Post
Financial Ombudsman Service Exchange Tower Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE
Phone: 0300 123 9123
Email: [email protected] Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Our latest complaints publication report
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings, Barclays
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2023.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|963
|37
|Number of complaints closed
|998
|38
|% closed within 3 days
|27%
|21%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|72%
|79%
|% upheld
|41%
|18%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.68 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 January 2023.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|1023
|76
|Number of complaints closed
|961
|82
|% closed within 3 days
|13%
|10%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|86%
|90%
|% upheld
|40%
|33%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.79 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2022.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|835
|50
|Number of complaints closed
|823
|50
|% closed within 3 days
|22%
|14%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|77%
|86%
|% upheld
|44%
|44%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.58 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 January 2022.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|970
|57
|Number of complaints closed
|1045
|57
|% closed within 3 days
|20%
|2%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|79%
|98%
|% upheld
|38%
|25%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.81 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July 2021 to December 31 2021
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2021.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|809
|30
|Number of complaints closed
|836
|25
|% closed within 3 days
|15%
|0%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|84%
|100%
|% upheld
|42%
|24%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.62 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 January 2021.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|794
|20
|Number of complaints closed
|762
|23
|% closed within 3 days
|13%
|0%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|86%
|100%
|% upheld
|39%
|39%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.64 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|697
|57
|Number of complaints closed
|677
|62
|% closed within 3 days
|16%
|0%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|83%
|100%
|% upheld
|46%
|37%
Putting it into context, we received 1.53 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2020.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|719
|31
|Number of complaints closed
|708
|22
|% closed within 3 days
|13%
|0%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|85%
|100%
|% upheld
|39%
|13%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.76 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2019.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|635
|12
|Number of complaints closed
|682
|12
|% closed within 3 days
|19%
|0
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|81%
|100%
|% upheld
|48%
|8.3%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.68 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2019.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|587
|5
|Number of complaints closed
|565
|5
|% closed within 3 days
|21%
|0
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|79%
|100%
|% upheld
|47%
|20%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.64 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2018.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|540
|21
|Number of complaints closed
|543
|21
|% closed within 3 days
|23%
|33%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|77%
|67%
|% upheld
|54%
|81%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 1.73 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2018.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Credit broking
|Number of complaints opened
|700
|21
|Number of complaints closed
|762
|21
|% closed within 3 days
|29%
|N/A
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|70%
|N/A
|% upheld
|61%
|43%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
|N/A
Putting it into context, we received 2.49 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2017.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Number of complaints opened
|609
|Number of complaints closed
|632
|% closed within 3 days
|29%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|71%
|% upheld
|61%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
Putting it into context, we received 2.36 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2017.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Number of complaints opened
|649
|Number of complaints closed
|558
|% closed within 3 days
|46%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|54%
|% upheld
|61%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement
Putting it into context, we received 2.56 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.
1 July to 31 December 2016
Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)
Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings
The period covered in this report is 1 July to 31 December 2016.
This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2016.
|Product/service grouping
|Insurance and pure protection
|Number of complaints opened
|668
|Number of complaints closed
|665
|% closed within 3 days
|86%
|% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|14%
|% upheld
|61%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Errors/not following instructions
Putting it into context, we received 2.94 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.