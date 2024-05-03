LEGAL

Complaints

Our focus is on getting you the right cover and maintaining a good relationship with you. If something does go wrong, we work hard to make it right as quickly as possible.

What you need to do

You can contact us using any of the following:

Online

Contact our customer services team using our online contact form

Post

Complaints Simply Business Northampton 900 900 Pavilion Drive Northampton NN4 7RG

Phone: 0333 014 6683

What we’ll do

Usually we deal with complaints ourselves, but sometimes we’ll need to pass them on to your insurer. We’ll investigate your complaint and respond as quickly as possible. If you don’t agree with our decision, you can contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), the independent service that settles complaints between consumers and financial service providers. They will only look at your complaint after we’ve given you our decision, but in most cases we can solve the problem before it gets to this stage.

Post

Financial Ombudsman Service Exchange Tower Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE

Phone: 0300 123 9123

Email: [email protected] Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Our latest complaints publication report

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings, Barclays

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2023.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened96337
Number of complaints closed99838
% closed within 3 days27%21%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks72%79%
% upheld41%18%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.68 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 January 2023.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened102376
Number of complaints closed96182
% closed within 3 days13%10%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks86%90%
% upheld40%33%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.79 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2022.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened83550
Number of complaints closed82350
% closed within 3 days22%14%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks77%86%
% upheld44%44%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.58 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 January 2022.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened97057
Number of complaints closed104557
% closed within 3 days20%2%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks79%98%
% upheld38%25%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.81 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2021 to December 31 2021

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2021.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened80930
Number of complaints closed83625
% closed within 3 days15%0%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks84%100%
% upheld42%24%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.62 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 January 2021.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened79420
Number of complaints closed76223
% closed within 3 days13%0%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks86%100%
% upheld39%39%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.64 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened69757
Number of complaints closed67762
% closed within 3 days16%0%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks83%100%
% upheld46%37%

Putting it into context, we received 1.53 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2020.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened71931
Number of complaints closed70822
% closed within 3 days13%0%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks85%100%
% upheld39%13%
Main cause of complaints openedInsurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.76 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2019.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened63512
Number of complaints closed68212
% closed within 3 days19%0
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks81%100%
% upheld48%8.3%
Main cause of complaints openedAdvising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.68 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2019.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened5875
Number of complaints closed5655
% closed within 3 days21%0
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks79%100%
% upheld47%20%
Main cause of complaints openedAdvising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.64 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2018.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened54021
Number of complaints closed54321
% closed within 3 days23%33%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks77%67%
% upheld54%81%
Main cause of complaints openedAdvising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.73 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2018.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protectionCredit broking
Number of complaints opened70021
Number of complaints closed76221
% closed within 3 days29%N/A
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks70%N/A
% upheld61%43%
Main cause of complaints openedAdvising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangementN/A

Putting it into context, we received 2.49 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2017.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protection
Number of complaints opened609
Number of complaints closed632
% closed within 3 days29%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks71%
% upheld61%
Main cause of complaints openedAdvising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement

Putting it into context, we received 2.36 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting January 2017.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protection
Number of complaints opened649
Number of complaints closed558
% closed within 3 days46%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks54%
% upheld61%
Main cause of complaints openedAdvising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement

Putting it into context, we received 2.56 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July to 31 December 2016

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings

The period covered in this report is 1 July to 31 December 2016.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting July 2016.

Product/service groupingInsurance and pure protection
Number of complaints opened668
Number of complaints closed665
% closed within 3 days86%
% closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks14%
% upheld61%
Main cause of complaints openedErrors/not following instructions

Putting it into context, we received 2.94 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

