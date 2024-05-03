LEGAL

Complaints

Our focus is on getting you the right cover and maintaining a good relationship with you. If something does go wrong, we work hard to make it right as quickly as possible.

What you need to do

You can contact us using any of the following:

Online

Contact our customer services team using our online contact form

Post

Complaints Simply Business Northampton 900 900 Pavilion Drive Northampton NN4 7RG

Phone: 0333 014 6683

What we’ll do

Usually we deal with complaints ourselves, but sometimes we’ll need to pass them on to your insurer. We’ll investigate your complaint and respond as quickly as possible. If you don’t agree with our decision, you can contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), the independent service that settles complaints between consumers and financial service providers. They will only look at your complaint after we’ve given you our decision, but in most cases we can solve the problem before it gets to this stage.

Post

Financial Ombudsman Service Exchange Tower Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE

Phone: 0300 123 9123

Email: [email protected] Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Our latest complaints publication report

Firm Name: Simply Business (trading name of XBridge Limited)

Other brands/trading names covered: Chiswell Insurance Services, Finsbury Insurance Group, Maltings, Barclays

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023.

This data shows the volume of complaints reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the half year starting 1 July 2023.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 963 37 Number of complaints closed 998 38 % closed within 3 days 27% 21% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 72% 79% % upheld 41% 18% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.68 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 1023 76 Number of complaints closed 961 82 % closed within 3 days 13% 10% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 86% 90% % upheld 40% 33% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.79 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 835 50 Number of complaints closed 823 50 % closed within 3 days 22% 14% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 77% 86% % upheld 44% 44% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.58 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 970 57 Number of complaints closed 1045 57 % closed within 3 days 20% 2% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 79% 98% % upheld 38% 25% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.81 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2021 to December 31 2021

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 809 30 Number of complaints closed 836 25 % closed within 3 days 15% 0% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 84% 100% % upheld 42% 24% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.62 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 794 20 Number of complaints closed 762 23 % closed within 3 days 13% 0% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 86% 100% % upheld 39% 39% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.64 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 697 57 Number of complaints closed 677 62 % closed within 3 days 16% 0% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 83% 100% % upheld 46% 37%

Putting it into context, we received 1.53 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 719 31 Number of complaints closed 708 22 % closed within 3 days 13% 0% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 85% 100% % upheld 39% 13% Main cause of complaints opened Insurance and pure protection – Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.76 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 635 12 Number of complaints closed 682 12 % closed within 3 days 19% 0 % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 81% 100% % upheld 48% 8.3% Main cause of complaints opened Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.68 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 587 5 Number of complaints closed 565 5 % closed within 3 days 21% 0 % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 79% 100% % upheld 47% 20% Main cause of complaints opened Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.64 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018.

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 540 21 Number of complaints closed 543 21 % closed within 3 days 23% 33% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 77% 67% % upheld 54% 81% Main cause of complaints opened Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 1.73 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Credit broking Number of complaints opened 700 21 Number of complaints closed 762 21 % closed within 3 days 29% N/A % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 70% N/A % upheld 61% 43% Main cause of complaints opened Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement N/A

Putting it into context, we received 2.49 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017.

The period covered in this report is 1 July 2017 to 30 December 2017.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Number of complaints opened 609 Number of complaints closed 632 % closed within 3 days 29% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 71% % upheld 61% Main cause of complaints opened Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement

Putting it into context, we received 2.36 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.

The period covered in this report is 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Number of complaints opened 649 Number of complaints closed 558 % closed within 3 days 46% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 54% % upheld 61% Main cause of complaints opened Advising, selling and arranging – Unclear guidance / arrangement

Putting it into context, we received 2.56 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.

1 July to 31 December 2016

The period covered in this report is 1 July to 31 December 2016.

The period covered in this report is 1 July to 31 December 2016.

Product/service grouping Insurance and pure protection Number of complaints opened 668 Number of complaints closed 665 % closed within 3 days 86% % closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 14% % upheld 61% Main cause of complaints opened Errors/not following instructions

Putting it into context, we received 2.94 insurance and pure protection complaints for every 1,000 policies sold.