Knowledge centre
News, guides and free downloads for small businesses and landlords
15-minute read
General election: what the party manifestos mean for small business
The next general election must happen by January 2025 at the latest. What might a new government mean…
6-minute read
Stakeholder mapping for small businesses: a simple guide
What is a stakeholder in business and why is it important that you manage them well? Our guide…
9-minute read
Landlord responsibilities – a guide to property maintenance and repair
What are your landlord responsibilities for property maintenance and repair? Read our comprehensive guide to make sure you’re…
8-minute read
Are landlords responsible for pest control in rental properties?
Whether it’s a mouse, rat, or bed bugs, finding pests in your home is unpleasant. Getting rid of…
8-minute read
Late payment letter: how to chase late payment, plus download your template
Our guide helps you create formal late payment letters, from polite reminders to final warnings. Download your outstanding…
8-minute read
How to get Google reviews for business: 7 practical tips
Reviews build trust, help get you noticed, and even improve your search engine rankings. Read our guide to…
9-minute read
What is a cash flow forecast? A guide for small businesses
What is a cash flow forecast? Our guide explains cash flow, the cash flow forecast, and how to…
5-minute read
The Prince’s Trust: support for young entrepreneurs to launch a business
From start-ups, advice, and mentoring, to loans and grants for the self-employed. Read how The Prince’s Trust helps…
8-minute read
General election 2024: a guide for landlords
It’s almost time for a general election. When could the election take place and what could it mean…
6-minute read
Payment terms: what to do when a client doesn’t pay
Late payments are a big problem for many businesses, so what should you do if someone doesn’t pay…
7-minute read
Social media calendar template for small businesses
Using a social media calendar template can help you think more critically about what you’re posting. It can…
