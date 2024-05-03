Careers at Simply Business Join a business that enables big dreams – for our customers, our people and their careers, and the communities we’re part of. See our current opportunities

Why join Simply Business?

Simply Business insures small businesses and enables big dreams. Not just for our customers, but our people and communities too. With over 900,000 active insurance policies, we protect builders, bakers, landlords, and more than 1,000 other trades.

We harness cutting-edge data ability, believe in experimentation, and build our own technology to deliver better experiences for our customers and employees alike. This means we’re as much a technology company as one that sells insurance.

We build, we fail, we learn, we improve.

Industry-leading benefits Our benefits let you balance life and work properly: dedicated learning platforms – including a management and leadership programme, plus a learning fund can help you progress on both work and life goals

– including a management and leadership programme, plus a learning fund can help you progress on both work and life goals remote working – flexibility is embedded into our culture and we created our hubs to be geared up for remote working

– flexibility is embedded into our culture and we created our hubs to be geared up for remote working flexible parental leave – you can choose to take shared parental leave, plus we offer full pay for the first six months of your maternity leave and four-week fully paid paternity leave, subject to meeting the qualifying criteria

– you can choose to take shared parental leave, plus we offer full pay for the first six months of your maternity leave and four-week fully paid paternity leave, subject to meeting the qualifying criteria mental health and wellbeing resources – we take your wellbeing seriously, giving you access to counselling (through our Employee Assistance Programme) as well as technology to support your mental health (through the Unmind app)

– we take your wellbeing seriously, giving you access to counselling (through our Employee Assistance Programme) as well as technology to support your mental health (through the Unmind app) a flexible scheme with an allocated allowance each year to choose your own benefits – including private medical insurance, dental insurance, travel insurance, up to five days extra holiday, and gym membership

– including private medical insurance, dental insurance, travel insurance, up to five days extra holiday, and gym membership paid sabbatical – two weeks off when you’ve been here for five years and four weeks off when you’ve been here for 10 years And we compensate you fairly: a competitive salary that reflects your experience, our pay policy, and the market we’re in – from your first day

that reflects your experience, our pay policy, and the market we’re in – from your first day the potential to earn an annual bonus based on business performance (those on commission-led roles will be rewarded monthly)

based on business performance (those on commission-led roles will be rewarded monthly) we match what you put into your pension up to five per cent

a health cash plan reimburses your everyday medical expenses (with the opportunity to increase the level of your plan in your flexible benefits)

reimburses your everyday medical expenses (with the opportunity to increase the level of your plan in your flexible benefits) a generous holiday entitlement of 25 days annual leave , plus bank holidays

, plus bank holidays life assurance of four times your basic salary

of four times your basic salary Smart Health services, including unlimited access to a 24/7 virtual GP Our values are at the heart of what we do We’re a values-led business. Our people all have a part to play in building a culture that lives these values: learning, empowerment, authenticity, pioneering, and simplicity.

A flexible place to work Every employee has choice and flexibility to work in a way that’s best for their job, their team and their life. But we know that being together in person is usually the best way to get work done, which is why we expect our employees to visit our hubs four times a month or more. Our hubs in London and Northampton are geared up for smart, flexible working, empowering our people to do the best work they can. Use our team areas to focus on solving complex problems, take some time in our wellness room, or relax with colleagues over a game of pool.

Life at Simply Business What do you think about when you hear ‘insurance’? We’re far from that stereotype. We empower every one of our employees to make a difference, whatever their role, and you’ll be a key part of our continued growth.

You’re empowered to work in a way that suits you

When it comes to working from home, we empower our people with choice and flexibility. This helps them balance the needs of their teams and roles with their personal lives (and we’ve been working this way since before the Covid-19 pandemic).

We expect our employees to visit our hubs four times a month or more, but we know that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. We encourage our people to find the rhythm that suits them best.

Learning and your career progression

At Simply Business, we enjoy growing and developing not just in our careers, but in our personal lives too. We want our people to reach their full potential, which means we can support you whether you want to do formal training (such as our management training programmes), e-learning, coaching, or get on-the-job experience.

One of the most effective ways for people to realise their big dream is to move into different roles across the business. Through regular self-reflections, we help our people explore all of their options.

For example, you might want to take on a secondment, or move into a managerial position. We also offer squiggly careers workshops for people who want to make lateral moves instead of climbing the ladder, plus you might move between teams too.

Your wellbeing

At Simply Business, we’ve got an open culture around mental health. We have a network of Mental Health First Aiders on hand, and a team of Mental Health Champions who challenge stigma and actively promote the wellbeing of our people.

Tools and training help you get the most out of your wellbeing. Working for us will mean you’ll have access to:

our 24/7 EAP advice line, where you can access counselling services and advice on legal and financial matters

membership to Unmind for you and one other person. Unmind is a wellbeing app that contains meditations, fitness tutorials, a mood tracker, podcasts, and sleep tools

access to online therapy via Talkspace. Every employee is able to choose a therapist and have a monthly one to one, as well as unlimited messaging with their therapist

health checks and events like Wellfest, our annual wellbeing week where we welcome experts to talk about a range of topics including the menopause, addiction, laughter yoga, and nutrition

Gold award for workplace wellbeing

Mind has awarded us gold for workplace wellbeing for three years in a row. This means we’ve successfully embedded mental health into our daily policies and practices.

Giving back to our communities One of the best parts of working here is the ability to give something back. This can be anything from raising money for charity through our annual events, helping us raise awareness of the EAFA through our sponsorship of the team, helping us tackle gender diversity in tech, or using your time bank days to volunteer for a cause you believe in. Read more about making a positive social impact and watch our video about how we get to know our customers and our communities.

Business should be a force for good We’re a B Corp, which recognises our strong track record of having a positive impact on people, the society, and the environment. Profitability is important, but we know that we have a huge responsibility to our communities too. Our success gives us the chance to make a bigger impact, with charity partnerships that help us create a better future. Our charity partner is mental health charity Mind, whose mission is to improve the UK’s wellbeing.

Our culture is inclusive and diverse

Our mission is to make Simply Business synonymous with fairness, belonging, and inclusivity. We won’t be happy until we’ve created a truly inclusive culture. One where every employee, whatever their background, role, or location, feels comfortable being their authentic self at work. This will help us better serve our diverse range of customers, too.

We all have a part to play in building this new reality – learning more, doing more, and going further.