Diversity, Equity and Inclusion A journey to fairness, belonging and inclusivity

Creating an inclusive culture

We’re on a journey to make Simply Business a fairer, more inclusive place to work.

We won’t be happy until we’ve created a truly inclusive culture. Everyone, whatever their background, role or location, should feel comfortable being their whole, authentic self at work.

Along the way we’ll adopt equitable, robust practices to help everyone feel they belong here.

We all have a part to play – to learn more, do more, and to go further – in building a workplace that reflects the diversity of the customers we serve.

Leading inclusively We educate all our leaders so they’re able to build inclusive teams, listen with empathy, and act as role models. Beyond leadership, we also offer Inclusion Unplugged workshops. These are open to everyone and provide a supportive place to listen, learn and take action to build a more inclusive, understanding culture. Communicating with respect Respect and inclusivity is at the heart of our communications strategy, and it’s an ongoing process to make sure all voices are heard. We publish data, trends, and insight internally to make sure we’re open about how underrepresented groups are changing across the business. We also have an allyship coaching programme for our majority groups so they can learn more about what it means to be an ally.

Equity We’re improving the way we hire people, and we want to be market leaders in how we invite and nurture diversity. But that’s not enough. More needs to be done to access and break down barriers that have created imbalance. You can read our gender pay gap report to see how we’re doing. We work closely with our DEI networks to learn from their lived experiences, so we can create a place where everyone can thrive. Creating space to connect Our diversity networks are set up both for and by people from historically underrepresented groups. They provide spaces for connection, mentorship, and sharing stories in the workplace. Our network members organise events at key times in the year to bring our community together. Network leads meet regularly with business leaders to elevate the voices of their members.