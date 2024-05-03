LEGAL

Section 172 statement

Xbridge Limited for the year ended 31 December 2023

The board of directors of Xbridge Limited consider both individually and together, that they have acted in the way they consider in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its holders as a whole and in doing so have had regard (amongst other matters) to its employees, customers and suppliers. The paragraphs below set out how the Directors fulfil their duties under the Section 172 requirements.

Consequences of any decision in the long term

The Company has a business plan with a three-year horizon setting out the financial and capital implications of strategic and other business decisions, such as product development and technical advancements. The Board considers the business plan annually and reviews various scenarios throughout the year depending on macro-economic factors.

Interests of the Company employees

Our employees are fundamental to the delivery of a long-term plan. We aim to be a responsible employer in our approach to the pay and benefits our employees receive. The health, safety and well-being of our employees is a primary consideration in the way that we do business. We undertake bi-annual engagement surveys and continual investment in mentoring, learning and development across all staff members.

Interests of the Company’s Customers, Suppliers and others

The Company is the United Kingdom’s leading online insurance broker for small businesses and landlords. We understand that every single one of those customers has unique needs. This principle is at the heart of not only our customer service, but also of the processes by which we build our products. We want to create the best product and the best service for the small businesses and landlords we insure – plus, we want it to be a memorable experience that they talk positively about.

The Company does not have a dependency on any particular supplier outside of its group, but deals with a number of large and small enterprises and aims to always pay within 30 days terms and builds a long-standing relationship with its suppliers which is beneficial to both parties.

An important stakeholder relationship is that between the Company and its regulator, the FCA. The Directors and the Company’s senior management are committed to working with regulators in an open and transparent way.

Impact of the Company’s operations on the community and the environment

The Company recognises that the long-term success of the company is interlinked with our impact on our stakeholders, including the community and environment. We are heavily involved with our charity partnerships and report on the carbon footprint of the company’s operations.

Our accreditation as a B Corp organisation since 2017, whereby we’ve been certified as a company that meets a high standard of ethical and environmental performance, further reinforces this.

Maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct

As the Board of directors our intention is to behave with the correct conduct to comply with the regulatory obligations and ensure that management operate the business in a responsible manner, operating within the high standards of business conduct and good governance expected for a business such as ours.

Need to act fairly as between shareholders

The Company has had one shareholder throughout the period, The Travelers Companies, Inc. The risk of acting unfairly between shareholders does not, therefore, arise.