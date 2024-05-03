Awards & recognition Accolades for our efforts.

Aiming high, in every area

Our talented teams have helped Simply Business pick up a number of awards, from prizes for our people philosophy to acclaim for our innovation. We’re proud of all the awards and recognition we’ve received – it shows we’re on the right track – so we’ll keep updating the list below to blow our own trumpet for any new wins!

Best Large Contact Centre of the Year – UK Contact Centre Forum Awards 2023

We won Gold in the Best Large Contact Centre of the Year category and took home Highly Commended for Best Employee Engagement Strategy.

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year – The British Claims Awards 2023

We’re proud to win this award for the digital innovations we’ve delivered as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the claims process.

Gender Diversity Sourcing – Spring 2023 Hiring Leaders Awards

We came first in cord’s Gender Diversity Sourcing category for large companies, an award based on the percentage of female candidates over the industry average.

Large Contact Centre of the Year (Bronze) – UK National Contact Centre Awards 2023

This award demonstrates best practice across our entire contact centre operation, covering performance, culture, development, reward, customer experience, strategy, and collaboration with the broader business.

Diversity Champion of the Year – Makers Apprenticeship Awards 2023

We’re delighted to win this award in celebration of apprenticeship employers who are committed to diversity and inclusion.

Digital and Technology of the Year Award – Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2022

We’re honoured to be recognised for our strong commitment to apprenticeships and DEI. In the past five years we’ve been working with Makers, resulting in Simply Business welcoming 12 talented apprentices to our organisation.

Three silver awards at the UK Digital PR Awards 2022

Our annual Business Boost awards a cash grant to one small business, helping them take it to the next level. Brighton-based inclusion consultancy Watch This Sp_ce won the £25,000 grant in 2021. This edition of the initiative was nominated for three awards: digital PR campaign of the year – finance, digital PR campaign of the year – B2B and best integrated digital PR campaign. We won silver in all three.

Shortlisted in four categories at the PRmoment Awards 2022

In December 2021, we launched our Christmas Everyday campaign. It highlighted how small businesses have had a tough few years – and why they need trading levels to be like they are at Christmas, all year round. The campaign was a finalist in four categories, including best use of research, financial services campaign of the year, best measurement campaign and evaluation and innovation in public relations.

Gold – Mind Workplace Wellbeing Awards 2021

We’re delighted to have been awarded Gold – Achieving Excellence in the Mind Workplace Wellbeing Awards. This highest accolade is given to employers who have successfully embedded mental health into their policies and practices, and demonstrate a long-term, in-depth commitment to staff mental health. Overall, our entry ranked seventh out of all the companies who completed the Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index Survey. This is the third year we’ve received the award, and the second year running we’ve won Gold.

In-house Content Team of the Year – UK Content Awards 2020

Our in-house copy and content team was recognised for supporting small businesses and landlords over the last year. The Knowledge centre is helping a record number of visitors with news, guides and free downloads, and the judges particularly liked our Stamp Out Tool Theft campaign from the end of 2019.

Gold – Mind Workplace Wellbeing Awards 2020

Committed to making mental health a priority for our employees, we’ve completed the Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index Survey for two years running. We’re pleased to announce that after 2020’s survey, we were awarded Gold at the leading mental health charity’s awards ceremony. This means we’re ‘achieving excellence’ when it comes to addressing mental health in our workplace.

We were awarded the Bronze award in 2019.

Broker of the Year – Commercial Insurance Awards 2019

We’re pleased we impressed the judges with our entry and took home the top prize at the Commercial Insurance Awards. To do so, we proved how we react to customers’ needs quickly, constantly creating value for them.

Highly Commended for Outstanding Customer Journey – UK Customer Service Excellence Awards 2018

Our customer-first approach is at the heart of everything we do. We’re always responding to our customers’ changing needs, so we’re really pleased our efforts here were rewarded on the night.

Data Technology Champion – Insurance Marketing & PR Awards 2018

We pride ourselves on our data capability and our entry for this award championed our machine learning expertise. Our technology beat the other candidates in the category to the top spot.

Best Insurance Provider – On The Tools Awards 2018

The On The Tools Awards showcase outstanding service in the construction industry – we’re proud that our tradesperson insurance was recognised with an award on the night.

Best Rebrand of a Digital Property – Transform Awards Europe 2018

We won this award along with the consultancy who we tasked with helping us rebrand, Start Design. Our vibrant new visual identity impressed the judges, who gave us the gold award.

Best Charity Partnership – Financial Services 2018

Our partnership with Whizz-Kidz was recognised at the Business Charity Awards, where we picked up the prize for Best Charity Partnership in financial services. These awards acknowledge the support that the UK’s businesses give to charities and voluntary organisations, so we’re proud that all of our employees’ fundraising efforts have been commended.

Insurance Provider of the Year 2017

At the British Small Business Awards, Simply Business were named Insurance Provider of the Year. Up against some stiff competition, we were delighted to scoop top prize. And it’s an award we’re especially proud of, recognising our dedication to putting customers at the heart of everything we do.

Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017

Our claims team won the Broker Claims Technology Initiative of the Year award at the Claims Excellence Awards, for their development of online claims tracking portal Mi Claim. The market-leading tool means that business owners can check the progress of their claim on mobile or tablet, and our claims team has seen a significant drop in inbound calls as a result.

Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For 2016

After scooping the top prize in 2015, we were named #1 Best Company to Work For again in the 2016 table. Retaining our crown is a real testament to our values – learning, empowerment, authenticity, pioneering, and simplicity – the things that make us, us. Our CEO, Jason Stockwood, also picked up a prize, winning the award for Best Leader, and capping off a brilliant night for the business.

European Business Awards 2016

We were delighted to join the ranks of some incredible companies at the 2016 European Business Awards, where we were crowned National Champions for the UK. National Champions need to demonstrate innovation, ethics and success – three things we pride ourselves on.

National Quality & Customer Experience Awards 2016

We were very proud to accept the Team of the Year award for the second year running, with the Simply Business Quality team recognised for their excellent behind-the-scenes work for customers. We also picked up two other prestigious prizes: Neil Egerton was named Manager of the Year and Becky Knight was handed the Rising Star award.

Insurance Times Tech & Innovation Awards 2016

Data’s at the heart of everything we do – from product improvements to how we shape the future of the company. Our nomination as a Data Analytics Excellence Award finalist was a testament to how we gather, harness and learn from our data. Our CTO, Lukas Oberhuber, was nominated for the Technologist of the Year award on the same evening.

Insurance Marketing and PR Conference & Awards 2016

At the prestigious Banking Hall in London we were delighted to be crowned Data Champions of the Year celebrating our hard work and innovation in financial technology. We are also proud to have been shortlisted for Social Media Influencer of the Year for our community first approach and groundbreaking content.

Business Finance Awards 2016

Up against some stiff competition, Simply Business were named Finance Team of the Year for the Business category. Being an insurance company, finance is in our blood. And it just so happens, so are awards – a great evening of celebration for the hard work of our team.

Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For 2015

Following our debut in the 2014 list, we were named #1 Best Company to Work For in the 2015 table (climbing from the small to mid-size category). We know this is a cracking place to work, but were over the moon to earn the very top spot! For all the details, take a look at the official stats from the Sunday Times.

Data, Analytics & Technology Awards for Insurance 2015

At Simply Business we’re proud of our tech and data roots, and more importantly, how we use analytics to improve our customers’ experience. In 2015 we won Business Intelligence Project of the Year, which is awarded for the most outstanding project related to the use of ‘Big Data’. Our Data Architect Dani Sola, meanwhile, saw off strong competition to be named Young Insurance IT/Analytics Employee of the Year.

Geared for Giving

Simply Business is proud to be recognised as a ‘Geared for Giving‘ employer, with nearly 30% of our staff contributing to charities through their salary. We match any employee donations with a contribution of our own.

National Quality & Customer Experience Awards Team of the Year 2015

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we’re so proud to have won Team of the Year at the 2015 National Quality & Customer Experience Awards. We work hard behind the scenes to make our customers’ interactions with us as smooth as possible – this award is a testament to that hard work.

Best Companies to Work for 2014

At Simply Business we’re committed to creating an excellent place to work, and in early 2014 we saw more acclaim for our efforts from Best Companies to Work for. We reached 21st position (our best yet) and received three star accreditation, placing us comfortably amongst the best of Britain’s employers.

DADI Awards 2014

Simply Business and Distilled – our creative agency – walked away as ‘Best Use of Organic Search’ winners in the DADI Awards 2014. Up against innovative campaigns from the likes of Barclays, Specsavers and Virgin Holidays, the win rewarded the success of our small business tailored guides, delivered through distinctive miscrosites that brought web traffic and built brand awareness.

Digi Awards 2014

At the 2014 Digi Awards Simply Business picked up the prize for ‘Best Use of Audience Insight’, our ‘Changing Face of the UK High Street’ campaign earning us acclaim from the judges. Up against tech titans in Microsoft and Getty Images, our ingenuity and PR expertise set us apart.

Commercial Insurance Awards 2014

In face of fierce competition our claims department picked up the prize for ‘Claims Team of the Year’ at the 2014 Commercial Insurance Awards, the wider industry recognising their efforts in improving the claims process.

PRCA Awards 2013

Back in 2013 we were highly commended at the PRCA awards, Simply Business runners up in the category of best B2B PR campaign.

Insurance Times Technology in Insurance Awards 2012

Back in 2012 we won the award for Best Use of Mobile Technology for our mobile site, with the jury praising the simplicity of the site and our Agile approach to development. On the same night, we were ‘highly commended’ in the Best Use of Social Media award, partly thanks to our social media integration with Zendesk.

UK Broker Awards 2012

In 2012 our Step-by-Step Guide to Social Media Success won Marketing Campaign of the Year in the UK Broker Awards, with the guide receiving glowing praise from the panel of judges.

Agile Awards 2012

Following on from our 2011 success, we were shortlisted again in the UK Agile Awards. Chief Technology Officer Lukas Oberhuber was a finalist for the Most Valuable Agile Player.

New Media Age Awards 2012

Following on from its success in the UK Broker Awards 2012 our ‘Step-by-step to social media success’ interactive guide was also nominated in the ‘business to business’ category in the New Media Age Awards 2012, together with Auto Trader, eBay Advertising, HP – M2M, HSBC Commercial Banking, Hyundai – Media Contacts, Intel – OMD, Microsoft – UM London and Qype.

Insurance Times UK Claims Excellence Awards 2012

Our claims team were highly commended in the category Outstanding Broker Claims Team of the Year, and we were praised by the jury as the one to watch. Consistently we’ve put the customer at the heart of the claims process, our high customer satisfaction levels seeing us receive acclaim.

British Insurance Awards 2012

Simply Business was a finalist for The E-business Award due to our work on search, social media, and optimisation of our website. We were also shortlisted for the prestigious Broker of the Year award.

Best Companies to Work for 2012

Simply Business was awarded one-star accreditation – a ‘first class’ rating – from workplace engagement specialists Best Companies. This is a Michelin star-style accreditation, based on employee feedback.

Agile Awards 2011

In 2011, Simply Business was named ‘Most agile aware organisation’ at the UK Agile Awards. Beating off strong competition from BSkyB and Laterooms, we were recognised for engaging and embracing Agile techniques across the entire workforce. We also found ourselves shortlisted for the ‘Best agile team’ award.

Tech Track 100 2011

Simply Business was ranked 91st in The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 2011. The list is published each September to recognise Britain’s fastest-growing private technology companies. It was the fourth year in succession that we had featured in the list – essentially a who’s who of the UK’s most promising online brands.

