Making a positive social impact Creating something better for our people, society, and environment.

We do things differently

We believe that business should be a force for good. Profitability is important – and being successful gives us the opportunity to make a bigger impact – but having a positive impact on society and the environment is equally important.

From improving the lives of our employees and creating a better future through our charity work, to ensuring we don’t harm our environment, we have a proven track record of taking our social responsibility seriously, both for our workers and the wider community.

We’re recognised as an accredited B Corporation, and we’re proud to be part of a growing community aiming to redefine success in business.

We have four Social Impact pillars – giving back, inclusion is everything, customer impact and caring for the planet – all underpinned by our commitment to wellbeing. You can read more about each of these at the bottom of this page.

Being a B Corporation

In 2017, Simply Business became an accredited B Corp. This recognises our strong track record of having a positive impact on people, society and the environment.

Recently, we re-certified as a B Corp for another three years. This means we’ve again committed to using our business as a force for good, putting people and the planet alongside profit in our decision making. As part of the B Corp community, we share ideas, connect and collaborate with like-minded businesses across the world.

Learn more about B Corp and see our impact assessment

Our mission, culture and values

Our mission is to create something better for our people, society and the environment. We want to change the insurance market for the better – both for the people working in it and our customers – and we believe a world class company culture is crucial.

And our values are a vital part of our culture. They’ll mean something slightly different to everyone who works here, but they’re central to everything we do.

Learning We’re never done learning about new opportunities and act to explore them. We listen and improve things based on what we learn.

Empowerment We believe in our people and the positive impact they can have so we enable everyone to stretch themselves.

Authenticity We celebrate diversity, avoid jargon and genuinely care about helping small businesses thrive. We are human in all we do.

Pioneering We’re obsessed with finding new ways to create even better experiences. We’re innovators, pioneers and creators of change.

Simplicity We attempt to simplify complex solutions to save our customers time and effort. We make it easy for our customers to get the insurance they need.

Giving back Whether it’s trekking the Sahara or braving the Arctic, we like to go the extra mile when it comes to fundraising with our charity partners. Our Social Impact Team set the agenda for our efforts, planning some ambitious goals along the way. Working with the likes of Whizz-Kidz and the England Amputee Football Association, we’re dedicated to giving something back – whether that’s time, money, or something a little different. We’re always on the lookout for new ways we can help, and if you have an idea, we’d love to hear it. Learn more about our charity work Inclusion is everything We’re working on establishing an inclusion charter and a statement of intent for diversity, to make sure everyone knows what diversity and inclusion (D&I) mean at Simply Business. We’re using our people data to get a better understanding of the areas we’re less clear on, and we’re working towards delivering a D&I dashboard in 2020. Simply Business has committed to the Women in Finance charter. We’re also members of the Business Disability Forum, working towards completing the Disability Standard assessment in 2019. Read up on our commitments

Caring for the planet Not only do we care about looking after our world within Simply Business, we’re also committed to minimising our impact on the world in a wider, global context. We want to make sure our working environment really benefits our people, with a smart working policy in our UK offices and spaces for different types of working. We’re also looking to better understand our environmental impact, with plans in place for delivering our Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme and implementing an Environmental Management System. In 2020 we’ll review all the suppliers we work with to make sure we’re doing as much to reduce our environmental impact as possible. Customer impact In 2017 Simply Business was acquired by Travelers, and during the process it was clear that it’s more than just insurance that we have in common. Travelers have a strong track record for supporting customers and the communities they work in, while creating opportunities for social change. With a set of shared values, we look forward to working with Travelers in the future to extend our reach together. We’re also hard at work developing our customer impact strategy for launch in 2020 – watch this space. Find out more