Insurance for your business Types of business we cover

Compare quotes from leading brands

Trusted by 900,000 customers Insuring businesses and landlords for over a decade Satisfaction score of 9/10 For public liability insurance Award-winning claims team With a UK-based team available 24/7

Insuring over 1000 types of UK business

Find a policy that fits your business, whether you’re a consultant or a freelancer, and whether you run things as a sole trader or a limited company. We’ve even put together a special cover for online retailers.

With Simply Business you can choose the insurance and cover levels you need and get your insurance sorted in minutes. It’s quick, quality cover, no matter what type of business you run.

Can’t find a category that fits your business? Don’t worry – we’re able to cover over 1000 different types of business, so head over to our quote form and try our trade selector to find out.

Home-based workers Home-based workers have a unique set of risks, and whether your clients visit or not, you’ll still want the peace of mind to work to your limits. Combine PL and PI in one simple policy. Home-based worker insurance Home businesses Running a business from home can often be a lifesytle choice. A tailored insurance policy gives you the comfort to concentrate on what really matters – running your business. Home business insurance

Limited companies We offer simple, yet comprehensive policies tailored to your company’s specific needs. Get a quote today for PL, PI and a range of other business covers. Limited company insurance Professionals Running a business comes with enough complications, that’s why at Simply Business we give you one premium, one renewal date, and one set of documents, all tailored to your needs. Professional insurance

Self-employed Going it alone can be tough, and you’ll need support along the way. A tailored, simple insurance policy – including key covers such as PL and PI – can help when times get hard. Self-employed insurance Sole traders Build a policy that suits your small business. Sole traders are the backbone of the economy, and you can include a range of covers to give your business the protection it needs. Sole trader insurance