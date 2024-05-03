Our range of covers Quick, easy and specific. Compare and buy today. Start your quote

To build an insurance policy that suits your business, it’s important to think about all the things that keep you up and running, year on year. Just for starters, do you give clients advice, or handle their data? Do you work off a laptop, or hold any stock? Do you work in a building that isn’t your home?

Simply Business offers a wide range of specialist business insurance covers. All you need to do is add your choices on to the core covers making up your policy, such as your public liability or employers’ liability insurance.

We can cover your online trade, with specialist e-commerce insurance, built for businesses that sell on the web.

Public liability insurance If you come into contact with members of the public while running your business – whether they come to you or you to them – public liability insurance is an important consideration. It can pay out if a client or third party is injured or their property is damaged because of your business. Find out more about public liability insurance. Employers’ liability insurance Employers’ liability insurance is a legal requirement for businesses that employ staff – even on a temporary or casual basis – and not having it in place when you should can result in a fine of £2,500 a day. It can pay out for claims made because and employee has suffered illness, injury or death because of your business. Get more details here.

Professional indemnity insurance This cover will protect you against the cost of claims and legal expenses, if a client suffers a loss through negligence or mistakes in the service or advice you provide. With Simply Business, you can add professional indemnity to your main public liability policy, or set it up as a separate policy. Read more on PI insurance. Business buildings insurance This option will keep you covered for damage to the building your business is based in, as a result of disasters such as fire or flooding. If you work from home, you can save money by having just one cover to insure your home and your office included in your business buildings policy, so it’s worth checking your options carefully. Find out more about business buildings insurance.

Business interruption insurance If you had to stop trading for a while, for example because of damage to your business buildings or equipment, what would happen? Business interruption insurance provides cover for your financial losses, helping you get back on track and trading again. Get more details on business interruption insurance. IT equipment and laptop cover Many businesses rely on their IT equipment. And without their trusty laptop, many business owners simply wouldn’t be able to do their job. With Simply Business, you can easily protect your laptop and other IT equipment by adding cover to your overall business insurance policy – no need to take out separate cover. Find out more about laptop insurance.

Stock insurance Whether you use raw materials to create your products or sell things premade, your stock is a vital part on your business, and you likely wouldn’t be able to operate without it. If you hold any stock on your premises or in storage, this insurance will cover the cost of replacing it if it’s damaged, destroyed or stolen. Take a look at our range of stock insurance

options. Tools and equipment insurance Tools form the backbone of many small businesses, and if you use them for yours, chances are you wouldn’t be able to keep going if anything happened to them. So to keep you going, tools cover

can pay the cost of replacements or repairs if your work tools or equipment are damaged, destroyed, lost or stolen.

Contract works insurance Contract works insurance will cover your construction projects (both permanent and temporary), as well as any materials you’re using, against theft or damage. You can add this to your overall insurance policy, or take a look at our more specific plant and plant hire cover options. Business contents and premises insurance You can insure the contents of your business premises against damage, loss or theft at the same time as arranging your business buildings insurance, or separately.

Product liability insurance Product liability cover protects you in the event that one of your customers suffers damage as a result of a faulty product you provide. You may be held liable for damage even if you didn’t manufacture the product, so it’s important that you’re properly protected.