We’re specialists in business insurance right across the board, including cover for the construction industry, the retail sector and many more. Here you’ll find a summary of the industries we cover, and you can dive in to discover the specific trades we cover within each sector.

Whether you’re a freelance designer looking for a good professional indemnity policy or a pub owner sorting your public liability and buildings cover, use Simply Business to compare quotes and buy a policy in minutes.

If you don’t think your business fits neatly into any of these categories, don’t worry – there’s a decent chance we can still cover you. Go to our quote form and try the trade selector to find out.

architects

Architects and surveyors

We offer tailored policies for architects, landscape architects and surveyors, whether you’re self-employed or you have your own firm.

Architects and surveyors’ insurance
entertainment-and-arts

Arts and entertainment

Arts and entertainment insurance from Simply Business gives you the support you need while you’re performing in front of a crowd or just keeping things running smoothly.

Arts and entertainment insurance
beauty_industry

Beauty

Cover for barbers, manicurists, and everyone in between. Find cover for your beauty business, including policies for mobile businesses and salons.

Beauty insurance
cleaning

Cleaning

Build a policy that fits your cleaning business. We cover window cleaners, domestic cleaners and commercial cleaners.

Cleaning insurance
engineering

Engineering

Whether you’re an engineer or an engineering consultant, you’ll want cover that’s tailored to your business. Get just that with a Simply Business policy including PL and PI insurance.

Engineering insurance
IT_industry

Computers and IT

Whether you’re a software developer or an IT consultant, working in the computer industry brings certain risks. Combine PL and PI in a single policy.

Computers and IT insurance
finance-legal

Finance and legal

Get a tailored policy fit for your profession, whether you’re an accountant or one of a number of other businesses in the finance and legal sector.

Finance and legal insurance
fitness_2

Health, fitness and wellbeing

We offer insurance for a range of health, fitness and wellbeing businesses, from home-based healers to gym-based trainers.

Health, fitness and wellbeing insurance
health_safety_consultancy

Health, safety and environmental consultancy insurance

If you run an environmental consultancy, a health and safety business or work as a self-employed energy assessor, our insurance can keep you covered.

Health, safety and environmental consultancy insurance
tour-operator.jpg

Hospitality and tourism

Tailored insurance for the hospitality and tourism industry, whether you run a tour operator, a B&B or a small hotel.

Hospitality and tourism insurance
investigators

Investigators

Back-up for your investigator business in case something goes wrong. Get professional indemnity insurance and public liability insurance in one policy.

Investigators’ insurance
language-professionals

Language professionals

Whether you’re interpreting between two people or translating a book, you need an insurance policy fit for language professionals.

Language professionals’ insurance
management_1

Management

If you run projects, provide consultancy, or run another type of management company, we’ve got a business insurance policy to keep you covered.

Management insurance
media-marketing-design

Media, marketing and design

Working in media or marketing comes with a specific set of risks. Cover them with a tailored insurance policy from Simply Business.

Media, marketing and design insurance
pet_care

Pet care business

A pet care business insurance policy gives you the support you need to do the work you love, whether that’s grooming or dog walking.

Pet business insurance
property_1

Property

Dealing with people and property on a daily basis means you need a property business insurance policy to keep you covered.

Property insurance
recruitment_1

Recruitment

Insurance for recruitment consultants and employment agencies, so that you’re insured for the risks involved in running your business.

Recruitment insurance
security

Security

We offer insurance for self-employed door supervisors, security guards and security companies. Get all your cover in a single policy.

Security insurance
tradesmen-and-construction

Tradesmen and construction

Insurance for plumbers, builders, handymen, and many other trades. It’s quality, specific cover whether you’re a one-man-band or you run a construction company.

Tradesmen and construction insurance
transport_logistics

Transport and logistics

Insurance for businesses that transport people or items from one place to another, including cover for those in the logistics business.

Transport and logistics insurance
education

Education

We insure tutors, teachers, childminders and trainers, so that you can concentrate on the important work you do, knowing that you’ve got the back-up you need.

Education insurance
