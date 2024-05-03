Insurance by industry Industries covered

Compare quotes from leading brands

Trusted by 900,000 customers Insuring businesses and landlords for over a decade Satisfaction score of 9/10 For public liability insurance Award-winning claims team With a UK-based team available 24/7

Insuring over 1000 UK trade types

We’re specialists in business insurance right across the board, including cover for the construction industry, the retail sector and many more. Here you’ll find a summary of the industries we cover, and you can dive in to discover the specific trades we cover within each sector.

Whether you’re a freelance designer looking for a good professional indemnity policy or a pub owner sorting your public liability and buildings cover, use Simply Business to compare quotes and buy a policy in minutes.

If you don’t think your business fits neatly into any of these categories, don’t worry – there’s a decent chance we can still cover you. Go to our quote form and try the trade selector to find out.

Architects and surveyors We offer tailored policies for architects, landscape architects and surveyors, whether you’re self-employed or you have your own firm. Architects and surveyors’ insurance Arts and entertainment Arts and entertainment insurance from Simply Business gives you the support you need while you’re performing in front of a crowd or just keeping things running smoothly. Arts and entertainment insurance

Beauty Cover for barbers, manicurists, and everyone in between. Find cover for your beauty business, including policies for mobile businesses and salons. Beauty insurance Cleaning Build a policy that fits your cleaning business. We cover window cleaners, domestic cleaners and commercial cleaners. Cleaning insurance

Engineering Whether you’re an engineer or an engineering consultant, you’ll want cover that’s tailored to your business. Get just that with a Simply Business policy including PL and PI insurance. Engineering insurance Computers and IT Whether you’re a software developer or an IT consultant, working in the computer industry brings certain risks. Combine PL and PI in a single policy. Computers and IT insurance

Finance and legal Get a tailored policy fit for your profession, whether you’re an accountant or one of a number of other businesses in the finance and legal sector. Finance and legal insurance Health, fitness and wellbeing We offer insurance for a range of health, fitness and wellbeing businesses, from home-based healers to gym-based trainers. Health, fitness and wellbeing insurance

Health, safety and environmental consultancy insurance If you run an environmental consultancy, a health and safety business or work as a self-employed energy assessor, our insurance can keep you covered. Health, safety and environmental consultancy insurance Hospitality and tourism Tailored insurance for the hospitality and tourism industry, whether you run a tour operator, a B&B or a small hotel. Hospitality and tourism insurance

Investigators Back-up for your investigator business in case something goes wrong. Get professional indemnity insurance and public liability insurance in one policy. Investigators’ insurance Language professionals Whether you’re interpreting between two people or translating a book, you need an insurance policy fit for language professionals. Language professionals’ insurance

Management If you run projects, provide consultancy, or run another type of management company, we’ve got a business insurance policy to keep you covered. Management insurance Media, marketing and design Working in media or marketing comes with a specific set of risks. Cover them with a tailored insurance policy from Simply Business. Media, marketing and design insurance

Pet care business A pet care business insurance policy gives you the support you need to do the work you love, whether that’s grooming or dog walking. Pet business insurance Property Dealing with people and property on a daily basis means you need a property business insurance policy to keep you covered. Property insurance

Recruitment Insurance for recruitment consultants and employment agencies, so that you’re insured for the risks involved in running your business. Recruitment insurance Security We offer insurance for self-employed door supervisors, security guards and security companies. Get all your cover in a single policy. Security insurance

Tradesmen and construction Insurance for plumbers, builders, handymen, and many other trades. It’s quality, specific cover whether you’re a one-man-band or you run a construction company. Tradesmen and construction insurance Transport and logistics Insurance for businesses that transport people or items from one place to another, including cover for those in the logistics business. Transport and logistics insurance