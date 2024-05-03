Self Assessment and tax resource Your comprehensive guide to tax and filing your tax return

What is a tax return? Take a look at our top tips, articles, and guides

Getting your head round your taxes and completing your Self Assessment doesn’t need to be a chore. From the details on income tax and tax-deductible expenses to the deadlines you need to meet, we’ve got what you need to know.

Latest news on tax

HMRC scams to watch out for Fraudsters are on the rise during tax season so make sure you know how to spot a genuine email, phone call, or text from HMRC. Here’s five ways to spot a scam. Tax on side hustles is changing From 1 January 2024, popular side hustle platforms have to report how much money people are making as HMRC checks freelancers are reporting their income correctly.

Tax return help

The Self Assessment process The self-employed need to fill in a Self Assessment tax return each year. It can seem complicated, but we’ve broken down the process. When is the Self Assessment deadline? Need to know when to pay your tax bill? Check the key Self Assessment deadlines, as well as other important tax year dates.

Self-employed tax rates There are different tax rates depending on how much you earn. Our guide to self-employed tax rates explains everything you need to know. Self-employed expenses From office supplies and marketing to ULEZ charges and insurance, here’s what you can claim on your tax return to reduce your taxable income.

What is payment on account? Payment on account is one of the most commonly misunderstood parts of the Self Assessment process. Check the deadlines. How to use HMRC’s Time to Pay service Struggling to pay your tax bill before 31 January? If so, you may be able to pay in instalments using HMRC’s Time to Pay service.

Side hustles alongside full time work – how much tax do you pay?

It’s important to make sure you’re paying the right tax when you’re both employed and self-employed in the UK. Read more about side hustle tax.

Haven’t started your side hustle yet? It’s time to get started.

Support for landlords

Landlord tax return If you make money from renting out your properties, you need to complete a tax return. Here’s how the Self Assessment process works for landlords. Buy-to-let tax changes Stay up to date with the latest tax changes landlords need to be aware of, including lower capital gains tax allowances and a delay to Making Tax Digital.

Small business tax guide – what tax do small businesses pay?

We’ve outlined the main taxes small businesses need to pay below. But the specific taxes that apply to your business will depend on its structure, the products and services it offers, and its performance.

It’s also worth looking into business tax relief.

Worried about filing your tax return?

Don’t be. Our simple guides will help you out along the way – but if you do make a mistake, you can always amend your tax return the same way you submitted it.