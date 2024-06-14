-
15-minute read
General election: what the party manifestos mean for small business
The next general election must happen by January 2025 at the latest. What might a new government mean…
3-minute read
Key to success: Locksmith wins Britain’s Best Small Business Name 2024
After almost 2,500 public votes, the winner of the Simply Business award for ‘Britain’s Best Small Business Name’…
5-minute read
Basis period reform – how will it affect small business tax reporting?
The way small businesses report their profits is changing as the government rolls out basis period reform. Find…
5-minute read
Half of business owners have experienced poor mental health in the last year
Almost half (47 per cent) of small business owners have experienced poor mental health in the last 12…
4-minute read
New Brexit charges could cost SMEs £2bn
From 30 April 2024, new post-Brexit import checks will add fees onto certain imported goods, with data from…
11-minute read
Energy bill support for small businesses comes to an end – what now?
Energy bill prices continue to hit small businesses hard. Find out what government support is available and get…
3-minute read
87% of vans don’t fit in UK parking bays – how to avoid a fine
Eight of the 10 most popular vans in the UK in 2023 are too long to squeeze into…
4-minute read
Alcohol duty changes 2023 – what it means for your hospitality business
What is alcohol duty and why is it changing? Learn who’ll be affected and more in our guide.
7-minute read
Spring Budget 2024 – latest news for small businesses
From a fuel duty extension to a cut to National Insurance, here’s what Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on…
5-minute read
Spring Budget 2024 – key updates for landlords
From capital gains tax changes a holiday let crackdown, here’s the latest from the Spring Budget on 6…
