HMRC needs your ERN in a number of different circumstances. Perhaps most importantly, you’ll need it when you come to complete your end-of-year PAYE return. An invalid or missing ERN is one of the most common reasons end-of-year returns are rejected – you’ll need to know this number to meet your statutory reporting obligations.

It’s also likely that you’ll be asked for your ERN by an employee at some point. Employees often need their Employer’s PAYE reference number when applying for tax credits (or Universal Credit), applying for Student Loans, and a few other tasks. You may also be required to include it on payslips.

It’s important to have your ERN to hand when you buy Employers’ Liability insurance. This is so you can identify the firms an employee has worked at if there’s a claim a long time after the event – for example, in the case of mesothelioma claims relating to exposure to asbestos.