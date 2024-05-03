LEGAL
Terms & Conditions for £150 John Lewis Gift Card – Personal Accident Cover Survey
Dated: March 2020
- By entering our competition for one £150 John Lewis voucher (“the Prize”) as advertised on our website (the “Competition”), you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Please note that all entry instructions form part of the Terms and Conditions.
- The Competition is run by Xbridge Limited t/a Simply Business (Company Reg. No. 03967717), whose registered office is at Sixth Floor, 99 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NG (“we”, “us” or “our”).
- To be eligible to enter the Competition you must: (a) be a UK resident or a UK property-owner; (b) be at least 18 years old; and (c) have an active email account. The Competition is not open to employees, direct relatives or agents of our company or its group companies, or any third party directly associated with the administration of the competition.
- All entries must be made directly by the individual who completes the survey, and only one entry can be made per individual. If you provide multiple entries using the same email address or use a false name, a false email account or a business name to enter the Competition, we reserve the right to withdraw any or all of your entries.
- To enter the Competition, you must: (a) complete the survey; and (b) provide us with an email address which we can contact you on for the purposes of informing you if you have won the Competition only. There is no cost to enter the Competition.
- Illegible and/or incomplete entries (as determined at our sole discretion) will be deemed invalid. It should be noted that we do not accept responsibility for entries which are invalid, incomplete, illegible, lost or delayed in transit, or which fail to be properly submitted, for any reason.
- One winner (the “Winner”) will be selected at random from all entries received by 23.59 (UK time) on 22 March 2020 (the “Closing Date”).
- We will email any Winner within 7 working days of the Closing Date, using the email address provided in accordance with Paragraph 5 of these Terms and Conditions. In order to claim the Prize, the Winner must send us by return an email confirming their email address within 14 days of receiving our email. If the Winner does not respond to our email within 14 days, the Winner will be deemed to have forfeited the Prize and a new winner will be selected from the remaining entries and otherwise in accordance with Paragraph 9 of these Terms and Conditions.
- The Prize may not be claimed by a third party on any Winner’s behalf. We reserve the right to request proof of (a) identity; (b) email address; and/or (c) valid entry from any Winner prior to issuing the Prize. We shall (at our sole discretion) determine whether the Winner has provided sufficient evidence to verify their entitlement to the Prize. Failing this, the Winner will be deemed to have forfeited the Prize and a new winner will be selected from the remaining entries and otherwise in accordance with Paragraph 9 of these Terms and Conditions.
- Any Winner who meets the requirements set out in Paragraphs 8 and 9 will be sent the Prize, or an alternative prize of equal or higher value (only where substitution proves necessary due to circumstances beyond our control), within 30 days of the Closing Date.
- We do not accept any responsibility or liability for direct or indirect damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any party in connection with the Competition, including as a result of (a) entering the Competition; and/or (b) accepting the Prize. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions restricts, excludes or limits our liability for death or personal injury caused by the negligence of our staff or agents, fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation.
- Any personal data supplied during the course of the Competition (the “Personal Data) will be processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy. The Personal Data will be processed for the following purposes only: (a) the purposes set out in Paragraph 9 of these Terms and Conditions; and/or (b) the purposes of fulfilment, delivery and/or arrangement of the Prize in accordance with Paragraph 8 of these Terms and Conditions, which may include passing the Personal Data to third party suppliers.
- If we have reason to believe that there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, we may, at our sole discretion, exclude you from participating in the Competition and/or future competitions we may run. We also reserve the right to modify the Terms and Conditions and/or to hold void, suspend or cancel the Competition without notice at any time and for any reason at our sole discretion.
- These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with the Terms and Conditions or their subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.