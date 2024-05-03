Making a business or landlord claim Our four-step process will help you get back to business Make a claim Track my claim

Our claims service

Accidents happen, and that’s what we’re here for. From your first claim enquiry, our aim is for fast, fair and supportive service that gets you back on track and keeps fuss to a minimum.

Using our simple form, you can make a claim online at any time, and our UK-based specialist team at Sedgwick will give you a call back to get the ball rolling.

Prefer talking on the phone? That’s fine – the team are ready to help on 0333 207 0560. Just be sure you have your policy number to hand.

Our simple four-step process

Contact us

Contact our UK-based experts at Sedgwick as soon as possible to let us know what’s happened. You can do this online, or by phone on 0333 207 0560 if you’d prefer to speak to someone.

Contact our UK-based experts at Sedgwick as soon as possible to let us know what’s happened. You can do this online, or by phone on 0333 207 0560 if you’d prefer to speak to someone. Fill in the gaps

A dedicated claims handler will work with you to find out the finer details of your claim. We know that claiming can be stressful, and the team will guide you in the right direction.

A dedicated claims handler will work with you to find out the finer details of your claim. We know that claiming can be stressful, and the team will guide you in the right direction. Review your claim

You’ll then need to send any necessary supporting documentation via our online claims portal where you can upload documents and photos to help us process your claim. Speak to a claims handler and – depending on the type of claim – you’ll be given access to our claims tracking tool.

You’ll then need to send any necessary supporting documentation via our online claims portal where you can upload documents and photos to help us process your claim. Speak to a claims handler and – depending on the type of claim – you’ll be given access to our claims tracking tool. Decision

Once we have all of the details, your claim will be reviewed. After a settlement is agreed, you’ll then receive a BACS transfer within 24 hours, or an approved contractor will get to work.

How do I know what I am covered for?

To make sure you’re up to speed with how your insurance works and what you’re covered for, read over your policy wording before starting a claim. Most claims will involve the payment of an excess which will be detailed in your documents.

You can request a copy of your policy documents online. Otherwise, please take a look at the documents we emailed to you when you bought your policy or made a change to your cover – one of these will contain your policy wording.

What documents do I need?

Depending on the circumstances of the claim you may need to provide supporting documents, such as receipts, photographs for damaged areas or videos if possible.

Is it quicker to claim over the phone?

Completing our online claims form can save you time – it means we have the initial information and can get to work.

The claims team will then give you a call the next working day after you submit the form. Remember to keep supporting documents close to hand.

How long will my claim take?

This can vary based on the complexity of the claim itself, but our aim is to progress your claim as swiftly as possible. With the help of Sedgwick claims handlers and loss adjusters, each communication is aimed at reaching a conclusion.

To keep you updated on the progress of your claim, we’ll be sure to contact you at regular intervals, giving you the opportunity to ask any questions.

What if my claim is successful?

BACs payments will be made within two hours of a settlement. Should repair work be required, you can either use a Sedgwick approved contractor or a contractor of your choice.

Should you decide to use an approved contractor, they will carry out a cost schedule to agree the claim value before carrying out the work.