-
6-minute read
Stakeholder mapping for small businesses: a simple guide
What is a stakeholder in business and why is it important that you manage them well? Our guide…
-
8-minute read
Late payment letter: how to chase late payment, plus download your template
Our guide helps you create formal late payment letters, from polite reminders to final warnings. Download your outstanding…
-
9-minute read
What is a cash flow forecast? A guide for small businesses
What is a cash flow forecast? Our guide explains cash flow, the cash flow forecast, and how to…
-
5-minute read
The Prince’s Trust: support for young entrepreneurs to launch a business
From start-ups, advice, and mentoring, to loans and grants for the self-employed. Read how The Prince’s Trust helps…
-
6-minute read
Payment terms: what to do when a client doesn’t pay
Late payments are a big problem for many businesses, so what should you do if someone doesn’t pay…
-
9-minute read
How to price a job as a contractor: plus a free quote template
Wondering how to price a job as a contractor? Read our top tips on how to quote and…
-
10-minute read
How to get a buy-to-let mortgage: a simple guide
If you’re planning on buying a property to rent out, then you’ll probably be looking into a buy-to-let…
-
9-minute read
How to become a self-employed accountant
Wondering how to start an accounting business? Find out what qualifications you need and the steps required to…
-
12-minute read
How to become a virtual assistant – plus a guide to getting clients
Have admin and secretarial experience and want to go self-employed? Becoming a virtual assistant could be for you.…
-
8-minute read
What is property flipping? How to flip a property in 4 steps
Property flipping could be a good opportunity for buy-to-let landlords looking to make money. Here’s a step-by-step guide…
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry-specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer