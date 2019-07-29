Watch part three of our video series about refactoring – and continue on our refactoring journey using the four rules of simple design.

https://www.youtube.com

Welcome to our video series!

If you haven’t seen the first two episodes, here is the first one and the second one.

In this episode, we’re quickly revisiting the code smell of ‘feature envy’ which is where a method in a class seems to be more interested in the method or data of another class.

In case you need a reminder:

An introduction to the 4 rules of simple design . Here’s the blog post in the first episode that Nitish talks through.

. Here’s the blog post in the first episode that Nitish talks through. An introduction to the open source project goby that we’ll be using for the entire series.

If you enjoyed the episode, be sure to join us for the next one where we’ll be continuing our efforts to improve the codebase.

Ready to start your career at Simply Business? Want to know more about what it’s like to work in tech at Simply Business? Read about our approach to tech, then check out our current vacancies. Find out more