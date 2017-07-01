How to measure tech debt: An equation

How does technical debt affect a code base? What are the signs and how bad is the debt? Can an equation really help understanding tech debt?

This talk explains the research I did into tech debt and an equation I developed for understanding its effects.

I gave this talk in 2015 at the Association of Project Managers conference at the University of Warwick.

Since then, inside Simply Business we’ve used the equation to understand tech debt inside our own applications. That work has given us anecdotal support for my conclusions.

Slides of the talk.