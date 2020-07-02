Simply Business appoints DAS UK as new provider for home emergency, and business and landlord legal expenses products

Simply Business, the UK’s largest provider of SME and landlord insurance, today announces it has appointed DAS UK (DAS Legal Expenses Insurance Company Limited) as it’s new insurance provider for Home Emergency, Business Legal Expenses and Landlord Legal Expenses cover, including Tenant Default. The appointment of DAS UK will provide customers with an improved level of cover.

Alongside DAS UK, CET, the leading provider of building and repair services to the insurance sector and the claims handler of DAS UK’s Home Emergency solutions, will be the new claims handler for Simply Business’ Home Emergency product.

As the UK’s legal protection market leader since 1975, DAS UK has helped individuals and businesses get access to justice for over 40 years and will be specifically looking after the Home Emergency, Business Legal Expenses and Landlord Legal Expenses including Tenant Default products within Simply Business.

The Landlord Home Emergency cover with DAS UK means customers will have access to a national network of carefully selected and approved contractors, available 24/7. Similarly, if customers are faced with funding legal costs for a dispute relating to their home or their employment, DAS can provide cover with additional benefits, including a free online law guide that can be accessed at any time, with legal documents to help a customer’s business.

Julie Fisher, Chief Commercial Officer at Simply Business said: “There’s never been a more challenging time to run a small business or rental property. At Simply Business, we’re constantly exploring ways to make sure the products we’re offering are the best fit for our customers – and that’s especially true now, as our customers’ insurance needs evolve rapidly

“We’re proud to partner with DAS UK– experts in the legal expenses sector – to offer Legal expenses cover and access to 24/7 emergency legal advice. This gives our customers’ peace of mind that should the worst happen, they can get legal advice as early as possible to deal with the problem and their properties and businesses are protected from the impact of legal costs.”

David Swigciski, Director of Client Services, DAS UK Group said: “This is another major win for us which clearly demonstrates our capacity for developing long term sustainable partnerships based on marketing-leading legal expenses insurance and home emergency products that are focussed on customer outcomes. It also demonstrates how we are able to offer business partners a range of services that really add value to their offering including digitised customer journeys; industry-leading marketing content and support; and a dedicated supply chain.

“As a company we will continue to focus closely on our business partners and their customers – be they corporate business partners, brokers, solicitors or policyholders – ensuring we clearly provide them all with the best possible outcomes.”

About DAS UK Group: The DAS UK Group comprises an insurance company (DAS Legal Expenses Insurance Company Ltd), a law firm (DAS Law), and an after the event (ATE) legal expenses division.

DAS UK introduced legal expenses insurance (LEI) in 1975, protecting individuals and businesses against the unforeseen costs involved in a legal dispute. In 2018 it wrote more than seven million policies.

The company offers a range of insurance and assistance add-on products suitable for landlords, homeowners, motorists, groups and business owners, while after the event legal expenses insurance division offers civil litigation, clinical negligence and personal injury products. In 2013, DAS also acquired its own law firm – DAS Law – enabling it to leverage the firm’s expertise to provide its customers with access to legal advice and representation.

DAS UK is part of the ERGO Group, one of Europe’s largest insurance groups (the majority shareholder in ERGO is Munich Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers).

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.