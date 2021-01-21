Simply Business reveals the fastest-growing small business sectors for 2021

Despite the recession, 2021 is set to be a year of growth for a whole host of SMEs

Leading small business insurer publishes data showing home bakers are the fastest-growing trade, with a huge 157% increase from 2019 to 2020

Couriers, mobile hairdressers and property maintenance will also drive SME growth this year

Wales (31% increase), North West England (29% increase) and Scotland (28% increase) are the UK hotspots for new SMEs

As the economy battles a pandemic induced recession, the small business insurer Simply Business analysed trades from across their customer base – looking at the year-on-year rise in requests for small business insurance – to uncover the fastest growing sectors and regions among SMEs.

The data reveals that requests from home baking businesses rose the fastest, with a 157% year-on-year increase from 2019 to 2020. This increase comes as lockdowns presented people across Britain with the opportunity to turn their passion for baking into a ‘self-raising’, successful small business.

Courier services also saw an 80% increase, driven by mass closures of bricks and mortar premises across the economy and a greater need to transport parcels, at a time where the UK postal service was under almost continuous pressure.

Property maintenance was the third fastest-growing sector, with a 30% increase in new business policies throughout 2020, perhaps reflecting increased demand for home improvement services amongst those working from home in spare rooms or at kitchen tables.

Other trades which also saw increases include; roofers (29%), mobile hairdressers (25%), Gardners (25%), electricians (24%), cake makers (24%), online retailers (18%) and builders (11%).

Top ten fastest-growing small business sectors:

Industry: % Increase (year on year) Home baking 157% Courier 80% Property maintenance/handyman 30% Roofers 29% Mobile hairdressers 25% Landscape gardeners/garden maintenance 25% Electricians 24% Cake maker and decorator 24% Online retailers 18% Builders 11%

Simply Business also reviewed the regional hotspots for trade SMEs in 2020, with Wales, North West England and Scotland taking the top three spots. Of the top 10 trades that grew fastest in 2020, Wales saw a 31% increase in new small businesses, followed by the North West (29% increase) and Scotland (28% increase).

With the UK steadily in another national lockdown, which is set to continue until the spring, it is expected these trends will continue throughout 2021, driven by a greater need for home and outdoor businesses.

Top regions for SME growth in 2020, of the 10 fastest growing small business sectors:

Region (of top ten trades) % Increase Wales 31% North West England 29% Scotland 28% North East England 24% South West England 24% East Anglia 23% London 22% The Midlands 21% South East England 20% South Central England 20%

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, commented: ‘Small businesses and the self-employed have been hit harder than most by the effects of this pandemic.

“So it’s encouraging to see green shoots of growth emerge, particularly those seizing opportunities to make viable small businesses in the home baking, courier and delivery and domestic services industries.

“SMEs play a pivotal role in the UK economy by generating £2 trillion annually and accounting for 99% of all British businesses. Put simply, for the UK economy to recover, we need UK small businesses to recover and drive the next phase of our growth.

Methodology:

Data from Simply Business customer base of over 800,000 small business customers from across the UK, conducted in January 2021. Top 10 trades have the top new business policies (equal to or greater than 1000) taken out in 2020 vs 2019. Simply Business analysed 959 different policy trades.

2019 – 228,471 total number of new policies taken out with Simply Business

2020 – 217,538 total number of new policies taken out with Simply Business

Top ten fastest-growing small business sectors:

Industry: No. of new business policies in 2019 No. of new business policies in 2020 % Increase Home baking 1010 2595 157% Courier 1761 3177 80% Property maintenance/handyman 5038 6549 30% Roofers 1949 2523 29% Mobile hairdressers 4551 5682 25% Landscape gardeners/garden maintenance 5121 6097 25% Electricians 4306 5358 24% Cake maker and decorator 1354 1673 24% Online retailers 1270 1496 18% Builders 15374 17035 11%

Top regions for SME growth in 2020, of the 10 fastest growing small business sectors:

Region (of top ten trades) No. of new businesses policies in 2019 No. of new business policies in 2020 % Increase Wales 1629 2128 31% North West England 4494 5814 29% Scotland 2111 2694 28% North East England 4773 5899 24% South West England 4228 5260 24% East Anglia 6148 7540 23% London 2919 3548 22% The Midlands 5758 6605 21% South East England 5299 6350 20% South Central England 4960 5955 20%

