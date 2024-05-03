LEGAL

Becoming a Simply Business partner

Last update: December 2018

Validation process

Here’s what happens when you refer someone to us through Trade Tracker

The transactions are reviewed 30-50 days after the policy start date

The transactions will only be approved if we have taken the payment. If the transaction was made through Direct Debit then it will only be approved if the first payment was successful

We approve transactions based on first touch model attribution. This means that the first originating click must come from your website. The commission will not be paid out if the customer came to our site from a different channel within the last 7 days

Commission

We offer a 10% commission of what the customer has paid, with a £100 cap.

Getting started

Ready to set up as a Simply Business partner? Just head to our main partner page.