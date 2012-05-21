SB Hackathon is Coming!

Some exciting news from the Simply Business team; our first hackathon, aptly titled ‘HACKuna Matata‘, is confirmed for 28th-29th Jun 2012!

Anybody within the company has the opportunity to pitch one or more ideas for the development team to bring to life. There are no bounds to what field an idea falls in – it may be directly related to the current work that Simply Business do, or something totally different.

We’ll be having a 2 hour pitching session on 21st June at 11:30. Each pitch will be limited to 3 minutes and is expected to follow lean principles, presenting a hypothesis upon which the idea is based, along with the measures of success. There is a prize up for grabs for the best pitch.

We’ll be closely covering both the pitch day and hack days on this blog. In the meantime follow our hashtag #HackunaMatata and @TechSB on Twitter.