Wondering how to become an accountant and run your own business? This guide looks at training and qualifications before explaining how to be a self-employed accountant or freelance accountant.

What is a self-employed accountant?

Self-employed or freelance accountants generally work with small businesses – those who can’t yet afford to bring in full-time accountancy employees. They provide tailored services to clients, including producing annual accounts, looking after VAT returns, and managing payroll.

Often, freelance accountants also deal with HMRC on their clients’ behalf. This could be as simple as filing accounts. But in worst case scenarios it could also mean the accountant will have to attend visits from HMRC, if a client is the subject of an investigation.

Freelance bookkeeping

Many accountants are also bookkeepers. Bookkeeping involves keeping records of financial activity, for example through adding payments and receipts, as well as income. These records are then used to prepare the accounts.

Many smaller businesses choose to do their own books to keep costs down, but others use a bookkeeper. When you become a freelance accountant, you should consider whether or not you’ll also offer bookkeeping services. It can be a good way to boost your income, but remember that it’s also time-consuming.

What salary can you earn as a self employed accountant?

According to talent.com, the average freelance accountant salary in the UK in 2024 is £41,600. Entry level accountants can expect to make £34,125. Experienced accountants could make a lot more.

Be sure to use this as a guide only, as self-employed people will earn different amounts depending on where they’re based and the type of clients they have. If you end up running a full accountancy practice, you’ll have to take the cost of hiring employees and having proper business premises into account too.

As a freelance accountant you’ll set your own rates, so research average accountant rates in your area and set yours accordingly.

If you work with small businesses, a full accounting service (covering tasks like annual accounts, bookkeeping, and corporation tax returns) can cost around £300 a month, according to Hamuch. The fees depend on factors like the size of the business, turnover, and location.

Accountants often charge on top for additional services such as completing directors’ tax returns.You could also offer services where you charge a one-off flat fee, for example to complete a Self Assessment or year-end accounts. According to Hamuch, accountants charge between £150 to £250 for Self Assessments, depending on the complexity of the business.

How to become an accountant: training and qualifications

If you’re already a practising accountant looking to set up your own business, feel free to skip this section. However, if you’re considering accounting as a career with a view to becoming self-employed after qualifying, read on.

What qualifications do I need to become an accountant?

You don’t need a degree to become an accountant, although it can give you useful theoretical knowledge. Instead what’s needed are vocational qualifications (people who have a degree usually need to take these too).

The professional bodies to consider for your qualifications include:

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) – these qualifications are the minimum you need to start a general career in accountancy, but you’ll have to progress to others to become fully qualified

ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) – you can become a qualified accountant with ACCA, letting you give the full range of accountancy services

You can also become a qualified accountant with institutions like the ICAEW, CIMA and AIA.

Don’t discount experience when it comes to your training, as many people study alongside a full-time position in the industry. Knowledge of how to run an accountancy firm will help you hit the ground running.

To become a chartered certified accountant with ACCA you’ll need to study for their qualification and have three years’ relevant work experience. To become a chartered accountant with ICAEW, you’ll also need to complete at least three years of on-the-job training.

If you have the qualifications and a few years’ experience in an existing firm, you should have a good understanding of the systems and skills needed to be a self-employed accountant.

How long does it take to become an accountant?

Qualifications take a number of years to complete. It takes up to four years to do the ACCA qualification, for example.

During this time, you might be working in an accountancy business to build up experience. This work experience usually counts towards achieving chartered status, so be sure to find a relevant role.

