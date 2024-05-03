Thanks for your feedback We’re always looking for ways to improve our customer experience

We care what you think

Your opinion of us matters at Simply Business – so thanks for taking the time to fill in our customer survey. Feedback from customers like you really helps us improve the products and services we offer.

Want to know more about what we do and how we do it?

Choose from the options below, covering everything from our charity work to insurance claims and how to sign up to our monthly newsletter.

Insurance claims Find out about our simple four-step process and UK-based team of claims experts. Read about our claims process Help and support Find out the answers to your questions on everything from adjusting your insurance policy to when we’re open. Get help and support

Knowledge centre Whether it’s breaking news, industry tips or an in-depth guide, our articles provide the perfect coffee break reading. Visit the Knowledge centre Simply Business social From industry updates to advice snippets – take your pick of our social channels and start connecting. Like us on social