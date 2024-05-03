A challenging time for small business owners
From managing your money to crisis support, we’ve got free guides and resources to help you manage the impact of rising costs.
Money management
In-depth guides and editable templates to help you manage your business finances:
Energy costs
A global energy crisis means small businesses and the self-employed are feeling the effects of record high energy prices.
Find out more about the support that’s available and what you can do to cope with rising bills:
Wellbeing resources
When things get tough, it’s easy to neglect our wellbeing and mental health. But any time invested in wellbeing is time well spent.
In partnership with Mental Health at Work, we’ve created a set of resources to support the mental wellbeing of small business owners and the self-employed.
The following articles are a good place to start:
- Expert tips to managing stress
- 10 simple tips to improving your mental wellbeing
- Best mental health resources for the self-employed
- How to stop feeling overwhelmed
- Expert tips on managing financial wellbeing
Small business resources
In challenging conditions, it can be hard to know what’s best for your business. There are ways of adjusting how you operate to ease these challenges.
Whether you need help with paying your taxes or communicating with your customers, we’ve got more guides to help you get started:
- Self Assessment and tax resource
- How to approach a price increase
- What is a sinking fund?
- How to negotiate with employees and suppliers
- Crisis management plan
