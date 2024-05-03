Making a Home Emergency claim Make a claim Call us now

If you experience a home emergency, like a burst pipe or leaking roof, the quickest way to make a claim is online. DAS, our Home Emergency insurance provider, handles the process from their claims portal.

If you’d rather speak to someone, you can phone them on 0800 313 4677.

How do I know what I’m covered for?

To make sure you’re clear on how your insurance works and what you’re covered for, read your policy wording before starting a claim. Most claims will involve the payment of an excess which will be detailed in your documents.

You can download a copy of your documents online to check the details of your policy.