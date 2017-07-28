This is the second part of a two-parts blog post about how Ruby and Ruby on Rails treats constants. On Part I, we have studied the way Ruby deals with constants. On this second part, we do the same for Ruby on Rails.
Table of Contents
Part I
- What Is a Constant in Ruby
- Ruby Keeps Track Of Constants Defined
Object.constants
- Accessing Undefined Constants
- Which Piece of Code Raises the
NameError?
- Another Method To Check that a Constant is Defined Or Not
- Removing A Defined Constant
- Classes And Modules Are Constants Too
- Nesting And Constants
- Getting the Nesting Path
- How Constants Are Resolved When References Are Nested?
- Overriding
const_missingon Nested Cases
const_missingfor Classes and Modules
Part II
- Ruby On Rails – Constant Resolution
- Application Entry Point
- Ruby Parsing of Files –
loadvs
require
- Rails Parsing of Files –
loadvs
require
- Qualified Constants – Autoloading With Nesting
- Add Folders to Autoload Paths
- How does Rails Reloads Constants in Development Environment?
config.eager_load
- How Does Rails Attaches The Autoloading Mechanism to Constant Missing Hook?
- Watch Out for
requiresand
require_relatives
Ruby On Rails – Constant Resolution
All the things that we have learnt in Part I apply to Ruby. But not to Ruby on Rails. Or, at least, not exactly as we have described it above. This is because RoR overrides the
Module#const_missing method and uses another complex algorithm to finally load the constants, including an autoloading mechanism.
Application entry point
Every Ruby application, even if it is a simple Ruby script, has a file which is its starting, entry point. Traditionally, this is called
main in other languages, like Java or C. The Ruby interpreter will need this file in order to load and execute the commands of the application.
Assume the following file
application-1/main.rb:
# File: application-1/main.rb
#
puts 'Hello World'
This file is the application entry point and we start the application by calling Ruby interpreter and giving as argument this specific file:
ruby application-1/main.rb
Hello World
Ruby interpreter, takes one-by-one the Ruby statements inside the file and executes them, till it parses the whole file.
Usually, we execute a Ruby application by giving the starting point Ruby file as the first argument to the
ruby program. But, we can also make the application entry file be the actual executable Ruby program, i.e. calling that would internally invoke the Ruby interpreter, which would parse its content. This is how we do that:
# !/usr/bin/env ruby
#
# File: application-1/main.rb
#
puts 'Hello World'
Watch for the line
1, i.e.
#!/usr/bin/env ruby. This will tell Unix shell to invoke
ruby interpreter to further process the contents of the file.
Important You need to have made the file
application-1/main executable. This is how you can do that:
chmod +x application-1/main.
Now that you have done that, you can execute the
main file itself:
application-1/main
and it will return exactly what the previous
ruby application-1/main.rb did.
Ruby Parsing of Files –
load vs
require
Nevertheless, applications may be composed of thousands of Ruby statements. It is not practical to have all the application statements inside the same file. For that reason, we usually have different Ruby files hosting functional components and utilities of our application. When the Ruby statements we want to use are hosted in separate files, then, the
main.rb file needs to ask Ruby interpreter to parse those files too. And, then, we say that
main.rb file is dependent on these files, or these files are the dependencies of the
main.rb file. This dependency may be recursive of course. Files that
main.rb depends on might depend on other files too.
How a Ruby file asks Ruby interpreter to include in its parsing another file, a dependent file? This is usually done with one of the 2 commands:
Kernel#require(or
Kernel#require_relative)
Kernel#load
The main difference between the 2 being that
require will not re-parse a file if asked multiple times. It parses it only once. On the other hand,
load will parse the file multiple times, every time we are trying to parse a file with
load, it will parse the content of the file.
Let’s see the following example. It is composed of 3 files as follows:
# File application-2/main.rb
#
$LOAD_PATH.unshift '.'
require 'application-2/addition'
load 'application-2/multiplication.rb'
require 'application-2/addition'
load 'application-2/multiplication.rb'
puts Addition.new(5, 2).do
puts Multiplication.new(5, 2).do
# File: application-2/addition.rb
#
puts 'Parsing addition.rb'
class Addition
def initialize(a, b)
@a, @b = a, b
end
def do
@a + @b
end
end
# File: application-2/multiplication.rb
#
puts 'Parsing multiplication.rb'
class Multiplication
C = 5
def initialize(a, b)
@a, @b = a, b
end
def do
@a * @b + C
end
end
If you run
ruby application-2/main.rb you will get the following:
Parsing addition.rb
Parsing multiplication.rb
Parsing multiplication.rb
/Users/pmatsino/projects/blog_posts/loading_constants_ruby_vs_rails/code_samples/application-2/multiplication.rb:6: warning: already initialized constant Multiplication::C
/Users/pmatsino/projects/blog_posts/loading_constants_ruby_vs_rails/code_samples/application-2/multiplication.rb:6: warning: previous definition of C was here
7
15
This proves that the 2
load statements on the same file, i.e. the
application-2/multiplication.rb asked Ruby interpreter to parse the file twice. On the other hand, the 2nd instance of
require on the file
application-2/addition.rb didn’t actually had any impact, i.e. the file was not parsed for a second time.
Note also that the parsing of the
application-2/multiplication.rb file for a second time had the side-effect of the constant
Multiplication:C to be redefined, a fact that threw a warning on our console.
Rails Parsing of Files –
load vs
require
Rails is not different to any other Ruby application with regards to how it parses files. It has a starting point which is the
rails script and which first invokes the Ruby interpreter and then tries to parse the dependent files.
It is not in the scope of this post to precisely teach you what is the exact Rails boot sequence. But here are some details:
- First, the file
config/boot.rbis required.
- Some time later the file
config/application.rbis required.
- Then the
rails/all.rbfile requires some of the most important Rails files.
- Then all the files that are specified in the
Gemfileare required.
- Then the
config/environment.rbfile is required.
- Then all the initializers are being executed. One of them has to do with requiring the correct
config/environments/*.rbfile depending on the environment Rails has been bootstrapped in.
The last step is critical, because inside the environment specific files, you configure the
cache_classes application configuration variable.
By default:
- On
developmentenvironment:
- cache_classes = false
- On
productionenvironment:
- cache_classes = true
Is this related to how Rails parses the files? Yes it is.
cache_classes
false, means that when a file is not explicitly required with a
require statement, but it is parsed due to the autoloading mechanism (see later on), it will be
loaded and not
required. This is very useful while in
development environment. You change something in your code and Rails reloads (and does not re-require) the files, reading the new content into Ruby memory, taking into account the changes, without you having to restart the Rails server/process.
cache_classes
true is for the
production environment. That makes sure that all code that is autoloaded it is loaded only once. Since no changes take place at the
production environment, there is no reason not to cache the classes. The caching is actually implemented by the fact that whenever a file needs to be autoloaded, then it is
required and not
loaded.
We will return back to this a little bit later. For now, keep in mind that
- Whichever file is explicitly
requiredor
loaded, it is parsed as instructed (the
requirecommand requires the file, the
loadcommand loads the file).
- There is an autoloading mechanism implemented by Rails that does either
requireor
loaddepending on the
cache_classesvalue.
Now it’s time to talk about the autoloading mechanism.
Constants and Autoloading Mechanism
We are returning back to constants and, having talked about the differences between
require and
load, we are now ready to talk about how Rails resolves constants.
Let’s suppose now that Rails parses the file
app/models/apple.rb. Let’s assume also that the
app/models/apple.rb file has the following content:
# File rails-1/app/models/apple.rb
#
class Apple < Fruit
end
See the folder
rails-1 for this. The
app/models folder does not contain any other file.
If you run the command:
rails-1/bin/rails runner "require 'apple'"
you will get this:
rails-1/app/models/apple.rb:3:in `<top (required)>': uninitialized constant Fruit (NameError)
... backtrace ...
which is expected, because the
Fruit class/constant has never been defined in the past.
Now look at the
rails-2 application. This one, has a
fruit.rb file that defines the
Fruit class. The file exists inside the folder
app/models, and it has the following content:
# File: rails-2app/models/fruit.rb
#
class Fruit
end
Now, both
rails-2/app/models/apple.rb and
rails-2/app/models/fruit.rb exist together inside
rails-2/app/models.
Try to run this:
rails-2/bin/rails runner "require 'apple'"
Everything will run successfully, without any error this time. This means that Rails has managed to find and autoload the constant
Fruit, from the file
app/models/fruit.rb.
How has this been achieved?
Rails has an autoloading mechanism for missing constants. First, it has a set of paths that are called
autoload_paths. By default, the paths are whatever is returned by this Rails command:
ActiveSupport::Dependencies.autoload_paths
Let’s try that on the
rails-2 application:
rails-2/bin/rails runner 'puts ActiveSupport::Dependencies.autoload_paths'
It will return this list here:
rails-2/app/assets
rails-2/app/controllers
rails-2/app/helpers
rails-2/app/mailers
rails-2/app/models
rails-2/app/controllers/concerns
rails-2/app/models/concerns
rails-2/test/mailers/previews
As you can see, all the folders inside the
rails-2/app folder are considered autoload folders. This means that any constant that is not found it is being looked inside the files on these folders.
What exactly does Rails look in these folders? It looks for a file with name that matches the name of the constant that is trying to load. What does it mean matches? Well, it is very simple. The constant name is being send to
.underscore command and the resulting string is suffixed with the filename extension
.rb.
Example: The constant
Fruit is being turned to
fruit.rb. Then Rails looks to find one of the following files, in this sequence:
rails-2/app/assets/fruit.rb
rails-2/app/controllers/fruit.rb
rails-2/app/helpers/fruit.rb
rails-2/app/mailers/fruit.rb
rails-2/app/models/fruit.rb
rails-2/app/controllers/concerns/fruit.rb
rails-2/app/models/concerns/fruit.rb
rails-2/test/mailers/previews/fruit.rb
When it finds a file that matches, stops looking further and parses the file, expecting this file to define the constant
Fruit. If the constant is not defined, even if the file is there, then an error is raised. On our
rails-2 example, the
fruit.rb file has been found inside
app/models folder. Also, the content of this file,
app/models/fruit.rb defined the class, hence the constant
Fruit, and everything was a success.
Let’s see what happens if the file is found, but it does not define the expected constant. File
rails-3/app/models/fruit.rb does not define the constant
Fruit.
Try to run this:
rails-3/bin/rails runner "require 'apple'"
...activesupport-4.2.7.1/lib/active_support/dependencies.rb:495:in `load_missing_constant': Unable to autoload constant Fruit,
expected ...rails-3/app/models/fruit.rb to define it (LoadError)
It is clear from the message, that the autoloading mechanism failed to load the constant. It was not defined inside the expected file
rails-3/app/models/fruit.rb.
Qualified Constants – Autoloading With Nesting
Let’s look now at the following version of the
apple.rb file:
# File: rails-4/app/models/apple.rb
#
class Apple < Com::Acme::DomainModel::Fruit
end
As you can see, there is a reference to a qualified constant:
Com::Acme::DomainModel::Fruit. What will happen if we try to parse
apple.rb file?
Try to run:
rails-4/bin/rails runner "require 'apple'"
You will get this:
.../rails-4/app/models/apple.rb:3:in `<top (required)>': uninitialized constant Com (NameError)
Rails tried first to locate the definition of the constant
Com and didn’t find it. This is reasonable. It is the first constant mentioned inside the qualified reference
Com::Acme::DomainModel::Fruit and it needs to be found first. Rails autoloading mechanism was triggered and Rails tried to find the file
com.rb inside any of the autoload folders. It failed to find it and raised the
NameError.
We have various options to help Rails find the definition of this constant
Com. One that we will use here is the implicit
Module definition that is triggered when, instead of a file
com.rb that would define the constant, a folder
com is found. When the folder
com is found as a sub-folder of one of the autoload paths, then Rails implicitly instantiates a module with name
Com, and hence, the constant
Com, from this point on, is defined.
rails-5 project defines the folder
com as a sub-folder of
rails-5/app/models, which is part of the autoload paths. Let’s try to parse the same
apple.rb content now.
Try to run:
rails-5/bin/rails runner "require 'apple'"
You will get this:
.../rails-5/app/models/apple.rb:3:in `<top (required)>': uninitialized constant Com::Acme (NameError)
A new error that the constant
Com::Acme is not defined. Great! The
Com is now defined, thanks to the folder
rails-5/app/models/com. We will use the same technique to define the constant
Com::Acme. We will create the sub-folder
acme inside the
com folder. And, in order to avoid getting
NameError for
Com::Acme::DomainModel, we will also add the sub-folder
domain_model inside the
acme folder. Hence, we will have the folder branch:
rails-6/app/models/com/acme/domain_model. This is where we will also create the file
fruit.rb that would finally define the constant
Fruit. Note that the new
fruit.rb content, needs to be:
# File: rails-6/app/models/com/acme/domain_model/fruit.rb
#
module Com
module Acme
module DomainModel
class Fruit
end
end
end
end
since the
Fruit should be defined inside the module
DomainModel, which is defined inside the moduleAcme
, which is defined inside the moduleCom`.
Try to run:
rails-6/bin/rails runner "require 'apple'"
You should not get any error. And this proves how the autoloading mechanism works on Rails when we have qualified constants.
Add Folders to Autoload Paths
We have explained how the autoloading mechanism works on Rails. One of the critical ingredients here is the list of autoloaded paths. This can be altered at application configuration level. If you look inside your
config/application.rb file, you will find the configuration variable
config.autoload_paths
Usually, one would like to add the
config/lib folder as one more autoloading path. This can be done with a statement like:
config.autoload_paths << “#{config.root}/lib”
How does Rails Reloads Constants in Development Environment?
As we said earlier Rails watches files for changes, while on development environment, and reloads them in order to avoid you having to restart the Rails server every time you do a change.
Which piece of software does the watching of files? It is the middleware
ActionDispatch::Reloader which is registered when
cache_classes is
false. This piece of code watches all the files inside the autoload_paths folders and their sub-folders. It also watches the
i18n files and the routes definition files.
Whenever any of these files changes, then, on next request to rails server, the files in these folders will be reloaded, whenever they are needed.
How is this related to constants. Well, if any file is changed, then Rails, will call the
prepare callbacks, before actually processing the incoming request. This will call the
ActiveSupport::FileUpdateChecker#execute method. This will call
ActiveSupport::DescendantsTracker.clear ActiveSupport::Dependencies.clear
Both statements above, will remove the autoloaded constants, i.e. the constants that have been loaded with the autoloading mechanism described above.
Hence, after every request that follows a change in any of the autoloaded paths files, all constants are being removed and will be redefined on-demand.
Remember that on development environment the autoload files will be re-parsed using
load commands and not
require commands.
config.eager_load
On development environment, there is a configuration variable that is called
config.eager_load and has the value
false by default. Whereas on test and production environment, this value is
true. What does this mean?
There is a Rails initializer that deals with the
eager_load value. With this value set to
true, Rails will load all the Ruby files inside the
eager_load_paths as defined in
config/application.rb file. Note that by default, all the sub-folders of the
app folder as inside the
eager_load_paths folders. The load will be done with either
load or
require commands, depending on the
cache_classes configuration variable. Note that, while Rails will be doing that, any constants that will need be resolved will be resolved with the autoloading mechanism as described above.
How Does Rails Attaches The Autoloading Mechanism to Constant Missing Hook?
As we have learnt earlier on this post, in order to customize the constant missing behaviour, one needs to redefine the
const_missing method.
As of today, this is done here:
.../ruby/gems/2.2.0/gems/activesupport-4.2.7.1/lib/active_support/dependencies.rb. Inside this file, there is a module called
ModuleConstMissing that defines the method
const_missing as follows:
def const_missing(const_name)
from_mod = anonymous? ? guess_for_anonymous(const_name) : self
Dependencies.load_missing_constant(from_mod, const_name)
end
Then, later on on this file, there is a statement like this:
Module.class_eval { include ModuleConstMissing }
which basically includes the
ModuleConstMissing module inside the
Module module and hence overriding/redefining the
const_missing implementation.
Watch Out for
requires and
require_relatives
Due to the fact that Rails drops all constants and re-parses the files with a
load statement while on development environment, this might give you some scratching-your-head moments wondering what is going wrong.
For example, look at the rails project 7,
rails-7. File
rails-7/app/models/fruit.rb requires the file
rails-7/app/color.rb, which defines the constant
ANOTHER_COLOR. Everything goes well the first time the constant is referenced, inside the file
rails-7/app/models/fruit.rb line 8.
Start the server and send
curl http://localhost:3000. You will see this on the Rails logs:
Started GET “/” for ::1 at 2016-10-04 14:46:31 +0100 Processing by WelcomeController#index as / start of fruit************* Printing ANOTHER_COLOR: red Completed 200 OK in 8ms (ActiveRecord: 0.0ms)
But, if you change any of your code on any of the autoload paths files and reissue a request to rails server being on development environment, it will throw away all the constants defined and will try to parse the files again. It will try to parse the
rails-7/app/models/fruit.rb file and it will fail to find the constant on line 8.
Change file
fruit.rb, by adding an extra line at the end, for example. This will make sure that on the next request the reloading will take place. Send the
curl http://localhost:3000 request again. You will see the following on the Rails logs:
Started GET "/" for ::1 at 2016-10-04 14:53:11 +0100
Processing by WelcomeController#index as */*
start of fruit*************
Completed 500 Internal Server Error in 2ms (ActiveRecord: 0.0ms)
NameError (uninitialized constant ANOTHER_COLOR):
app/models/fruit.rb:8:in `<top (required)>'
app/models/apple.rb:3:in `<top (required)>'
app/controllers/welcome_controller.rb:3:in `index'
...
This is because the statement
require_relative '../color.rb' will not parse the file again. Remember that
require and
require_relative commands parse the file once. Without the file
color.rb being parsed while parsing the
fruit.rb file for a second time, then constant will not be defined when parsing will reach line 8.
The lesson learned here is that you should avoid using require statements to load the files. Try to rely on the autoloading mechanism of Rails. Alternatively, use
require_dependency instead of
require.
require_dependency comes from
ActiveSupport::Dependencies module and will actually do either ‘load’ or ‘require’ depending on the
cache_classes variable. On development this is
false, which means the
load statement will be used, and hence, the file will be parsed again.
Try to change the
require_relative to
require_dependency on the
rails-7 example (file
fruit.rb). Do the experiment with Rails server on development environment again. You will see that second request does not fail anymore.
Closing Note
That was a long journey to Ruby and Ruby on Rails Constants handling. Hope that it has contributed to your knowledge around the subject.
Also, don’t forget that your comments below are more than welcome. I am willing to answer any questions that you may have and give you feedback on any comments that you may post. I would like to have your feedback because I learn from you as much as you learn from me.
About the Author
Panayotis Matsinopoulos works as Development Lead at Simply Business and, on his free time, enjoys giving and taking classes about Web development at Tech Career Booster.
Ready to start your career at Simply Business?
Want to know more about what it’s like to work in tech at Simply Business? Read about our approach to tech, then check out our current vacancies.
This block is configured using JavaScript. A preview is not available in the editor.