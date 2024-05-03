LEGAL

Refer-a-Friend terms & conditions

Dated: February 2022

The refer-a-friend promotion is a £50 reward to be sent to a referrer (existing customer) and a £25 reward to be sent to the referee (the friend), after the successful purchase of a 12 month insurance policy which resulted from a successful referral. For a definition of ‘successful’, please keep reading.

Voucher code: “RAFXA”

Voucher description: “RAFXA Refer-a-Friend £25 e-Voucher”

This offer is available to customers who purchase a 12 month business, shop or landlord insurance policy from Simply Business between 10/06/2017 and 01/01/2024. The reward value will revert to £25 for both referrer and referee for purchases made outside of these dates.

The Reward

Customers eligible for a reward following a successful referral will be sent a unique link to a third party vendor’s website to redeem an e-Voucher for the reward value, within 30 days of qualifying for the reward, which is non-negotiable and non-exchangeable. Customers will have a choice of retailers from which to choose their e-Voucher including Amazon.co.uk, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer. Instructions and terms for how to redeem e-Vouchers for the individual retailers are available on the fulfilment website when you select your e-Voucher. The link to redeem your e-Voucher will expire after 90 days. You acknowledge that we will share your personal data with our third party vendor and any retailer you chose to redeem your voucher with, for the purposes of your reward redemption.

Qualification for the Reward (Referees)

The referee (friend) reward offer is available to customers who purchase a 12 month business, shop or landlord insurance policy from Simply Business. The referee must not have had an active insurance policy with Simply Business in the 12 month period prior to purchasing their policy to be eligible for the reward. The referee must use the Simply Business referral link they have received from the referrer when purchasing insurance from the website, or quote the voucher code ‘RAFXA’ if purchasing over the telephone (you may also be asked to confirm the name and postcode of the referrer if you have not previously completed an online quote using the referral link). When purchasing online the promotion details will be shown at the top of the insurance quote form indicating you have successfully activated the promotion.

The referee’s insurance policy must still be active 21 days after the policy start date with the initial instalment or full policy premium successfully paid to be eligible for the reward.

Qualification for the Reward (Referrers)

A ‘successful referral’ is a referral that results in the sale of a 12 month business, shop or landlord insurance policy to a referee.

The referrer’s insurance policy must still be active 21 days after the policy start date with the initial instalment or full policy premium successfully paid to be eligible for the reward.

General terms and conditions

Referral attempts that do not use the referral link mechanism or do not provide the voucher code on the telephone prior to purchasing insurance will not qualify for the reward.

There is no limit to the number of referrals that can be made by an individual referrer.

Referral links will be generated by Simply Business and sent to potential referrers by email. They can also be generated and sent to a referee (friend) on completion of our online form by the referrer at https://www.simplybusiness.co.uk//about-us/refer/

Referral links can be shared by any means online provided that this does not involve paid advertising or the unauthorised use of Simply Business’ brand or intellectual property.

The referrer and the referee (friend) can’t be the same person. Where we identify they are the same person, for example by email address, phone number, or policyholder name, the offer will be void.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Amends to the reward scheme

Simply Business reserves the right to withdraw this offer if, in our judgement, the offer is being abused. Simply Business also reserves the right to change or amend the reward and the structure of the offer at any time. Any decision made by Simply Business with regards to this offer is final.

