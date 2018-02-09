Simply Business renew sponsorship of the England Amputee Football Association

Simply Business will partner with Amputee Euros runners-up, the England Amputee Football Association, as they attempt to go one better at this year’s Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Established in 1990 and sponsored by Simply Business, the EAFA act independently and without FA funding. They provide footballing opportunities for limbless and limb-affected people of all ages. A registered charity, the EAFA relies entirely on the players paying to play, plus the support from volunteers, partners, donors, and sponsors.

The EAFA promotes and develops the sport of amputee football, providing any person with an amputation, congenital deficiency, or other limb-affecting disorder with the opportunity to access amputee football at grassroots, club, or national level. The EAFA operates a national and junior squad, a national league, a national cup competition, a course for coaching amputee footballers, and a national development programme.

In October 2017, the England Amputee football team, captained by David Tweed, took on Turkey in the final of the Amputee Euros, losing 2-1 in injury time in front of 40,000 fans in Istanbul. England, having moved up the international rankings from 9th to 2nd, hope to go one better in this year’s Amputee Football World Cup, to be played in Mexico in November.

EAFA’s Head Coach Owen Coyle Jr. said:

“We can’t thank Simply Business enough for continuing to support us. Their sponsorship in 2017 was a source of enormous pride for the charity, but also the catalyst for our most successful year ever on the pitch. Simply Business’ commitment of additional funding in 2018 enables us to support even more amputees, and gives us a real chance to push for World Cup glory.”

Fiona McSwein, Chief Customer Officer of Simply Business, said:

“It is a privilege for Simply Business to continue our partnership with The EAFA. The charity are on a mission to transform the participation of amputee football across the country, whilst also producing the world’s best national team. That’s a huge inspiration for us, and together we will continue to flip perceptions of amputee sport. Seeing the national team come so close to winning the Euros was agonising but we’re confident they can go all the way in Mexico!”

– ENDS –

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.