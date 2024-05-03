Business interruption test case Start your Quote Learn more

We understand many customers have been affected by Covid-19 and have experienced interruption to their businesses.

What is the business interruption test case?

Recognising the uncertainty around whether business interruption insurance claims due to Covid-19 were valid, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) took a case to the High Court, and in September the court found in favour of the arguments advanced for policyholders by the FCA.

After an appeal by some insurers, this was taken to the Supreme Court. On Friday 15 January 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal – meaning that some customers will be able to receive a payout on a previously rejected claim.

Details of the judgement can be found on the FCA’s website, where you can also find more information on the case, and subscribe for email updates.

Who does the business interruption test case affect?

The test case ruling only impacts customers with business interruption cover in their policy. For customers without business interruption cover, your eligibility to make a claim will not be affected by the recent test case ruling.

You can see what your policy covers you for by using our Cover Checker.

What if I have an existing claim or complaint relating to my business interruption cover?

If you have been told that your claim or complaint may be affected by the test case, you don’t need to do anything – you will be contacted by your insurer.

How do I start a new claim?

If you’d like to start a new claim in relation to the business interruption test case, or if there’s been another incident which could lead to a claim, you can contact our claims team 24/7 on 0333 207 0560, or you can start a claim online.

Once you’ve filled out the form, the team will give you a call back to discuss your claim in more detail.

Does small business insurance cover the Covid-19 pandemic?

The FCA has said most small business insurance policies don’t cover the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some policies are more complex, so the FCA is working with insurers and asking the High Court to determine the legal position on these policies.

What if I need more help?

We’ve got a team of UK-based experts ready to help. You can give them a call on 0333 016 4504 Mon 09.00am – 05.30pm, Tues 09.00am – 05.30pm, Weds 09.00am – 05.30pm, Thurs 09.30am – 05.30pm, Fri 09.00am – 05.30pm, Sat 09.00am – 02.00pm