LEGAL

Important information about your policy

1. Will this policy meet my needs?

The policies that Simply Business provide have been designed by the insurers to meet the demands and needs of businesses and individuals in the event of a claim being made against them for any civil liabilities. The policies have a core cover that provides protection for civil liability arising from a negligent act or omission or a dishonest or fraudulent act or omission of any past or present partner, director or employee arising out of the course of your business. Cover is provided up to a £1 million limit of indemnity in any one period of insurance however a higher limit of indemnity may be provided upon request.

2. Who will provide the insurance cover?

Simply Business are authorised to arrange non-investment insurance contracts from a range of insurers, including UK General Ltd, Aviva Insurance UK Limited, AXA Insurance UK plc, Finsbury Insurance Group, Hiscox Limited, Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and Zurich Insurance Company. Simply Business is also authorised to introduce clients to other insurers and brokers as may be deemed appropriate. You will know the name of your insurer as soon as we give you a quote and we will also provide you with a claims number upon purchase.

3. How are we regulated?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the independent watchdog that regulates financial services including insurance. Simply Business is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as an Insurance intermediary. You may check this information and obtain further information about how the FCA protects you by visiting the FCA’s website or by contacting the FCA on 0800 111 6768 (freephone) or 0300 500 8082.

4. How can I make a claim?

If you need to make a claim, please visit our claims page. You will need your your policy number to hand when calling or using the online form.

5. Who are we & ownership

Simply Business is a trading name of Xbridge Limited. The Simply Business group is owned by The Travelers Companies, Inc.

6. Our contact details

For more information on how to contact us see our Simply Business contact page.

You can find out more about the people and our business on our profile page – and if you need to contact us about any problem you can email our Group CEO, Jason Stockwood.

7. What do I do if I have a complaint?

We hope that you will be happy with the service we provide. However, if for any reason you are unhappy about this, we would like to hear from you. In the first instance, please contact our customer service team on 0333 014 6683 or if you have a complaint relating to your policy please contact the insurer directly.

Full details of the insurer’s complaints procedure will be set out in your policy booklet. Our insurers are covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service. If you have complained to them and they have been unable to resolve your complaint, you may then be entitled to refer it to this independent body.

8. What is the Financial Services Compensation Scheme?

Our insurers are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). If we cannot meet our obligations you may be entitled to compensation from the Scheme, depending on the type of insurance and circumstances of any claim. Further information about compensation scheme arrangements is available from the FSCS.