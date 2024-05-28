Key to success: Locksmith wins Britain’s Best Small Business Name 2024

After almost 2,500 public votes, the winner of the Simply Business award for ‘Britain’s Best Small Business Name’ 2024 has been crowned.

‘Surelock Homes’, a locksmiths in Hastings, beat off stiff competition from Manchester-based Indian-inspired street food business ‘Tikka Chance On Me’ and ‘Prints Charming’, a clothes printing company in Fife.

Surelock Homes – a name that opens doors

Following in the footsteps of specialty coffee roastery Perky Blenders in 2022, and chick-hatching business Eggucation in 2023, Surelock Homes has picked up the coveted award plus a £2,500 cash prize.

The Britain’s Best Small Business Name competition celebrates the wit and creativity of the nation’s entrepreneurs. Surelock Homes locked in the title after reaching a 10-strong shortlist whittled down from thousands of entries.

Surelock Homes’ goal is to provide superior products and services through professional technicians and locksmiths to customers across East Sussex.

“I’m so proud we got the win from such an awesome list of business names,” said Matt Triboulliard, Owner of Surelock Homes.

“Almost on a daily basis, a member of the public will make a comment or take a picture of the vehicle and it’s brought in untold amounts of work.”

Comedian Darren Walsh, who helped to judge entries for the competition, added: “It looks like the public are not only good at picking the best small business names, they can pick locks too. Surelock Homes is Britain’s Best Small Business name! How about a clap for our key workers?”

Unlocking the secret of why funny business names work

As well as raising a smile, witty business names play a significant role in helping small businesses to succeed. Over half of consumers (51 per cent) said they’re likely (35 per cent) or very likely (16 per cent) to shop at a small business with a funny name, according to Simply Business research.

Not only this, but 65 per cent of consumers said a funny business name shows a business is imaginative or original, while 52 per cent prefer to shop with a small or local business to support their community.

“We’ve seen many memorable entries to this year’s Britain’s Best Small Business Name competition, and it’s a credit to the creativity and innovation of the nation’s SME owners,” said Bea Montoya, Chief Operating Officer at Simply Business.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and this competition sums up the wonderful spirit and humour that they bring to their businesses every day.”

Here at Simply Business, we know all about the impact of having a unique small business name. If you’re looking for light-hearted inspiration for a witty business name, our Business Name Generator can help you get started.

Meanwhile, our TV advert, You Name It. We Insure It, features some of the punniest UK small business names – Pane in the Glass, Get Stuffed, Curl Up and Dye, and Rough Around The Hedges.

Watch it here:

