Do Amazon sellers need insurance?
If you sell products on Amazon, it’s important to have the right level of insurance to protect your business. For example, insurance for Amazon sellers can protect your stock or if one of your customers takes you to court (in some circumstances).
Remember that if you run your business from home, you’ll need a separate business insurance policy as selling on Amazon is unlikely to be covered by your home insurance.
Simply Business works with a panel of trusted insurers to give you the choice and flexibility you need to protect the unique needs of your business. By comparing a range of quotes from different insurers, you can build a policy with the right level of cover for selling on Amazon. This allows you to focus on growing your online business.
If you buy Amazon seller insurance through Simply Business, Amazon will be named as an ‘indemnity to principle’ on your insurance documents.
Amazon seller insurance – what’s covered?
Our insurance for Amazon sellers can protect several aspects of your business. Whether you need cover for stock, other people’s property, employees, or legal disputes, you can build a policy that works for you.
This can give you peace of mind that you’re insured if the worst happens.
Public liability insurance
In case the product you sell accidentally injures someone or damages something.
Employers’ liability insurance
In case your employee gets sick or injured while working for you.
What’s typically covered by public liability insurance for online retailers?
Claims against your business for:
- accidental injury or property damage
- damage to someone else’s property caused by you
For example:
- a customer claims one of your products is faulty
- a customer has an allergic reaction to a beauty product that you’ve sold to them
- a supplier breaks their arm while visiting you
Employers’ liability insurance
In case an employee gets sick or injured while working for you.
What’s typically covered by employers’ liability insurance?
Claims against your business for:
- injury or illness of an employee, caused by working for you (including medical costs)
**Employers’ liability insurance is required by law if you have people working for you, in most circumstances. Without it, you could be fined up to £2,500 a day for each employee.**
For example:
- your employee trips over loose flooring and hurts their knee
- your employee gets ill due to excessive computer use
Does it cover selling on Amazon outside of Europe and to the US?
The countries you can sell products in could be different depending on your insurer so it’s worth checking your policy documents before making international sales.
Will it cover you for dropshipping on Amazon?
Our insurance could cover dropshipping as long as the imported item comes from one of the following countries:
- the UK, the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, or Iceland
- the United States or Canada
- Australia or New Zealand
- Japan
- South Africa
If it comes from a country not on this list, the products need to be inspected before being sent to customers.
What products can we not insure?
Below are some of the products we can’t insure for online sellers:
- any products that need to be medically prescribed
- products that don’t meet health or safety requirements in the United Kingdom
- products you know to be faulty or unsafe
- second-hand electrical goods
- vehicles, aircraft, or watercraft (or components of them)
- manufacturing of cosmetics / beauty products
- manufacturing of toys
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
It’s also worth checking Amazon’s list of restricted products before selling on the platform.
Amazon seller insurance FAQs
An ‘indemnity to principle’, also known as ‘additional insured’, is any company, person, local authority, or other body your business has entered into a contract with to do your work. How it works can depend on your insurer, so it’s important to check your policy endorsements.
Amazon will be named in your policy documents as: Amazon EU SARL, UK Branch. Wording can change depending on your insurer, so it’s important to check your policy endorsements.
No – a Simply Business policy will cover all of the business activities that are outlined in your policy documents. This means you can sell on Amazon and through other e-commerce platforms and still be covered under the same policy.
If you already have a policy with Simply Business and you would like to add Amazon as an endorsement to your policy, please complete this form.
Public liability insurance can protect you and your business if a member of the public suffers an injury or another loss because of your business. If you sell, create, manufacture, or distribute a product, then it’s worth considering product liability insurance too, as it can provide further protection for you and your business.
