Do Amazon sellers need insurance?

If you sell products on Amazon, it’s important to have the right level of insurance to protect your business. For example, insurance for Amazon sellers can protect your stock or if one of your customers takes you to court (in some circumstances).

Remember that if you run your business from home, you’ll need a separate business insurance policy as selling on Amazon is unlikely to be covered by your home insurance.

Simply Business works with a panel of trusted insurers to give you the choice and flexibility you need to protect the unique needs of your business. By comparing a range of quotes from different insurers, you can build a policy with the right level of cover for selling on Amazon. This allows you to focus on growing your online business.

If you buy Amazon seller insurance through Simply Business, Amazon will be named as an ‘indemnity to principle’ on your insurance documents.