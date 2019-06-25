Watch part two of our video series about refactoring – and continue on our refactoring journey using the four rules of simple design.

Welcome to our video series!

If you haven’t seen the first episode, you can watch it here.

In this episode, we’ll be addressing the code smell of ‘feature envy’ which is where a method in a class seems to be more interested in the method or data of another class.

In case you need a reminder:

An introduction to the 4 rules of simple design . Here’s the blog post in the first episode that Nitish talks through.

. Here’s the blog post in the first episode that Nitish talks through. An introduction to the open source project goby that we’ll be using for the entire series.

If you enjoyed the episode, be sure to join us for the next one where we’ll be continuing our efforts to improve the codebase.