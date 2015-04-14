Simply Pitchness – hackathon updates

Hack days for our 2015 Hackathon, Simply Pitchness, are coming up later this week! Last week we heard pitches and organised ourselves into teams (check out a recap of all of the great pitches here

Teams are now in the mobilising and planning stages, looking forward to spending two solid days hacking away on the idea of their choice. The luckiest, most organised teams have already reserved conference rooms for the duration of the Hackathon, while others will have to make do with desk or even floor space.

There will be prizes involved to raise the stakes, awarded after teams showcase their work at Demo Day next week. Check this space and our Twitter feed (@TechSB for live updates and interviews during the actual hack days on the 16th and 17th!