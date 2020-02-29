Simply Business launches £10,000 grant to mark leap year and help budding entrepreneurs make the leap in starting their own business

Simply Business launches £10,000 grant to mark leap year and help budding entrepreneurs make the leap in starting their own business

To celebrate leap year, Simply Business, one of the UK’s leading business insurance providers, has launched a competition to win £10,000 so budding entrepreneurs can make the leap to start or grow their own business.

Small businesses have a big, positive impact. They account for 99 per cent of all businesses in the UK and generate £2tn annually to the UK economy. Plus they provide vital jobs and services within communities right across the UK.

The common barriers to starting a business are finance, fear and knowledge. So to help overcome this people can apply to win £10,000 cash from Simply Business to help kick-start their business. Details on how to apply can be found here.

The insurance provider will also be releasing a series of free guides to help start ups navigate company registration, marketing or where to access business finance – all designed to enable more UK SME’s to thrive.

Applications close on 31 July 2020. The winning business idea will be announced w/c 15 September 2020.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO of Simply Business, commented: “Leap Years provide an extra day to break the mould – a day where normal traditions don’t apply. But we don’t believe this should be kept to one day – let’s make 2020 the year for small businesses to make the leap.

“We know that finding money for tools, stock and transport is a big barrier to starting a business. That’s why we’re launching a £10,000 business grant, to help encourage more small businesses to make a start this year with big dreams turning into livelihoods.”

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.