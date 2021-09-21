The success of Great British Bake Off sees a surge in home baking businesses

New data published by small business insurer Simply Business revealed a 157% rise in home baking policies from 2019 to 2020

The largest rise was in the South West, which saw a 222% increase in home baking policies taken out

The number of home baking policies also rose significantly in the Midlands (200%), East Anglia (166%) and South Central England (157%)

With The Great British Bake Off returning to screens tomorrow, small business insurer Simply Business has revealed a surge in the number of home baking businesses across the UK in the last year.

Analysis of new insurance policies taken out between 2019 and 2020 shows home baking businesses are showing no signs of crumbling, with the number consistently rising year-on-year.

While an average of 9.2 million people tuned in to watch each episode of GBBO last year, the UK saw an 157% rise in the number of home baking businesses across the nation, as more Brits are turning their baking passions into a business.

Trade 2019 YoY increase 2020 YoY increase Home baking policies 1010 37% 2598 157%

The fastest growing region in the last year was the South West, with a 222% increase between 2019 and 2020. The South West was closely followed by the Midlands (200%), East Anglia (166%), and South Central England (157%). Yet even the capital as the slowest-growing region, saw the number of home baking businesses almost double.

Alan Thomas, CEO at Simply Business, commented: “The Great British Bake Off is a mainstay of UK television and has already inspired thousands of bakers across the nation to rise up and start their own independent business. In every region we’re seeing a year-on-year increase in the number of home baking businesses who are turning their passion into a business. In fact, it has been the fastest-growing trade throughout the pandemic, building on a 157% rise between 2019 and 2020.

“Small businesses are vital to the recovery of the UK economy, so the fact that so many aspiring cake makers are making the leap is extremely encouraging. Business insurance is a must for businesses who want to protect themselves and their treasured customers. For all the new businesses out there, we want you to know that Simply Business has your back.”

Data extracted September 2021 of Simply Business home baking policies from 2018-2020.

Home Baking 2019 2019 2020 2020 Region Policies YoY increase Policies YoY increase South West England 79 36% 254 222% The Midlands 120 22% 360 200% East Anglia 134 33% 357 166% South Central England 90 23% 231 157% North West England 142 31% 363 156% North East England 158 88% 378 139% South East England 84 9% 198 136% Wales 56 81% 127 127% Scotland 79 76% 179 127% London 55 8% 112 104% Northern Ireland 10 -9% 36 260% Islands 3 200% 6 100%

