Simply Business launch ‘You name it, we insure it’ campaign, starring the best names in business

London, 24 September 2018 – Simply Business has announced the launch of its latest campaign, celebrating the unique creativity of British small businesses.

The ‘You name it, we insure it…’ campaign features real businesses and Simply Business Customers from around the UK with amusing, memorable names – often incorporating puns on well-known celebrities. The campaign showcases the diverse range of small businesses and self-employed people who are covered by Simply Business’ insurance products – giving the individual small businesses some free publicity in the process.

The campaign features vehicle valeting service – Spandau Valet; hairdresser – Barber Streisand; florists – Floral and Hardy; bathroom tile fitter – Bonny Tiler; and removals firm – He-Van (Movers of the Universe).

Building on last year’s campaign, ‘You name it, we insure it…’ is bigger in 2018, with more small businesses being placed front and centre, and additional amplification via VOD channels, Instagram Stories, Facebook Display, and OOH Transport media.

The digital media has been planned and executed by Simply Business’ long-term partner Brainlabs. Offline media buying has been managed in house by the agency’s Truant Media arm, headed by Darran Snatchfold, and includes a partnership with co-working space WeWork.

See the ad on YouTube

Mike Garvey, Head of Brand and Communications, Simply Business comments:

“Our ‘You name it, we insure it’ creative idea chimes perfectly with our proposition and our brand. It’s fun, authentic and celebrates our customers with pride – all whilst showcasing the breadth of our insurance expertise. Truant have helped us bring this to life brilliantly, working seamlessly with BrainLabs to create an ambitious, digital campaign which we’re confident will prove a great help in our push for growth.”

Chris Jefford, Founder & MD of Truant says:

“Simply Business is a brilliant business and we’re delighted with the latest campaign work, where we got to meet and talk to some truly inspiring small business owners from around the country. Our Truant Media arm has put together an outstanding media plan for them, including a partnership with co-working space WeWork. We’re looking forward to seeing some bumper numbers from the campaign.”

About Truant

Formed in 2012, re-established in 2018, Truant is a creative communications business based in Shoreditch, with a focus on helping clients adopt a spirit of disobedience in the way that they approach their communications.

Current clients include Simply Business, Royal Caribbean International, Powwownow, and GLH Hotels.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.