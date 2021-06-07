Simply Business partners with RSA to launch SME shop insurance

Simply Business partners with RSA to launch SME shop insurance

The collaboration brings RSA’s iconic MORE THAN brand and RSA Shop insurance products to Simply Business offering customers more choice

Simply Business continues to be one of UK’s fastest growing digital insurers – reaching over 800,000 customers

Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest digital insurance brokers for small business and landlords, is pleased to announce its partnership with RSA, one of the world’s longest standing general insurers. With a legacy spanning three centuries, RSA will join Simply Business’s panel of insurance providers and offer tailored insurance products to Simply Business’s customers via MORE THAN and RSA brands.

Launching the partnership today, the collaboration will bring RSA’s MORE THAN brand to Simply Business’s customers, building on the recognition and reputation of the brand across personal insurance and offering greater choice to Simply Business’s customers. The insurer will also offer its specialist RSA Shop insurance to help cater to the demands of small shop owners specifically.

This collaboration is well timed for both companies, combining the legacy of RSA with the continued growth of Simply Business, as one of the largest SME insurers in the UK. Simply Business are now providing a range of insurance products to over 800,000 small business and landlord customers. The micro-SME shop product will offer customers and SMEs access to a wider choice for their insurance needs as they prepare for the reopening of the economy post-lockdown with an overall increased demand for online shopping. Over the past 12 months Simply Business has seen over 300% demand in online shop policies and a 260% rise in high street policies.

Alan Thomas, CEO at Simply Business said: “COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all of us and that’s especially true for small businesses. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with an iconic insurer like RSA to help provide yet more strong brands and even greater choice to our SME customers.

“Owning a shop is about so much more than premises and operations, they’re built by hard working people. And together with RSA we’re working to make sure there are fewer worries after a challenging year. Our data shows there is a growing demand for shop insurance with SMEs across the country starting to kickstart or open their operations – it’s important we can support small businesses knowing that they will be crucial to our collective recovery.

“At Simply Business we’re passionate about supporting small business owners and it feels like the right time to explore ways to extend even more choice to support our retail and shop SME customers’ insurance needs through partnering with RSA who share that passion.”

Rob Flynn, SME Director: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Simply Business to expand the distribution of our high quality SME insurance products under both our RSA and MORE THAN brands. As Alan notes, small businesses are the lifeblood of the UK economy and play a critical role in our society. We are proud to play our part in supporting them to realise their full potential.”

-Ends-

Notes to the editor

Industry May 20 Jun 20 Jul 20 Aug 20 Sep 20 Oct 20 Nov 20 Dec 20 Jan 21 Feb 21 Mar 21 Apr 21 Increase over 12 months High street 189 621 689 682 735 806 689 443 540 581 654 681 260.32% Online 105 357 344 335 364 439 466 320 370 445 494 449 327.62%

For further information, please contact:

Frank PR

[email protected]

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.