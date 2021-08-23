Simply Business extends partnership with RSA to offer landlord insurance

The collaboration brings RSA’s iconic MORE THAN brand and RSA landlord insurance products to Simply Business, offering landlord customers greater choice

It sees Simply Business and RSA continue their partnership, following the launch of MORE THAN and RSA’s shop insurance products earlier this year

Simply Business continues to be one of the UK’s fastest growing digital insurers – with over 830,000 customers

Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest digital insurance brokers for small businesses and landlords, is pleased to announce an extended partnership with RSA – one of the world’s longest-standing general insurers. RSA will join Simply Business’s panel of landlord insurance providers and offer tailored insurance products to Simply Business’s customers via MORE THAN and RSA brands.

This follows the announcement of their partnership earlier this year, which saw Simply Business launch MORE THAN and RSA shop insurance products to their SME customers – and the latest collaboration is a further sign of the strategic importance that both businesses place on the relationship.

The insurer will offer its public and product liability cover – including legionellosis liability as standard – as well as property damage insurance, loss of rent, and a broad range of extensions and extra covers. A testament to the value of the property owners’ product that RSA has written, it is also a reflection of the continued growth of Simply Business – who now provide insurance to over 340,000 landlords, and over 830,000 customers in total.

The addition of the MORE THAN and RSA brands to Simply Business’ landlord panel represents even more choice for landlords as they look to build policies that are tailored to their specific needs.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business said: “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on all of us, and landlords are no exception. Simplicity, choice, and value have never been more important for this audience, and we’re proud to partner with RSA to further strengthen our offering.

“The introduction of brands such as MORE THAN and RSA to our landlord insurance panel represents an even greater level of choice to our customers as they look to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

“At Simply Business we’re passionate about supporting landlords across the UK with tailored insurance, and we’re delighted to partner with RSA who share that passion.”

Rob Flynn, SME Director comments: “RSA has been trading Landlord for 11 years and we are delighted to be expanding our distribution by partnering with Simply Business further.”

About Simply Business

