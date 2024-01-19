Simply Business joined by Northampton Saints stars Lewis Ludlam and George Hendy as they mark the opening of new Northampton office

Simply Business, an accredited B Corp, employs over 400 members of staff across the Northampton area

The company is moving to a new office in Northampton Business Park, after 17 years at Sol House, in central Northampton

To mark the opening of the new space at 900 Pavillion Drive, Simply Business UK CEO Alan Thomas was joined by Northampton Saints players Lewis Ludlam and George Hendy

Simply Business is one of UK’s largest providers of small business insurance, with over 900,000 customers – including over 3,000 small businesses in Northampton

Having twice been named the Sunday Times Best Company to Work For, Simply Business’s Northampton contact centre was crowned ‘Best Large Contact Centre of the Year’ at the UK Contact Centre Forum Awards 2023

Simply Business, a company which employs over 400 people in Northampton, has this week opened the doors to its new office in Northampton Business Park – and to mark the occasion, Northampton Saints stars Lewis Ludlam and George Hendy joined the company’s UK CEO, Alan Thomas, to cut the ribbon. They are joined by Northampton South MP, Andrew Lewer.

After 17 years at its former NN1 location, in Sol House, the company’s new office at 900 Pavillion Drive represents a big investment in its award-winning contact centre.

With another UK office in Bank, London, Simply Business is one of the UK’s largest providers of small business and landlord insurance, with over 900,000 customers.

Northampton is home to the UK’s best contact centre

Simply Business has won numerous awards for its company culture through the years, and has twice been named the Sunday Times Best Company to Work For.

More recently, its Northampton-based contact centre was crowned the Best Large Contact Centre of the Year at the UK Contact Centre Forum Awards 2023, while also being Highly Commended for Best Employee Engagement Strategy.

Recognised for its strong track record of having a positive social impact, Simply Business has been an accredited B Corporation since 2017. Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Other UK B Corps include the likes of innocent Drinks, The Body Shop and Ella’s Kitchen. Supporting local businesses

In addition to the 400 people they employ across Northampton, Simply Business can also count a number of local businesses and landlords as customers – insuring over 3,000 and 2,500 in the town respectively.

Simply Business believe in the importance of supporting the success of small businesses – their current ‘You name it. We insure it.’ TV advert features four real, punny-named businesses, while they’ve also given away over £85,000 in grants to small firms since 2020 through their Business Boost grant.

With a firm commitment to use local small businesses and suppliers wherever possible, over the course of the week of their new office opening, 10 local businesses will be providing lunch and treats to Simply Business staff – including the likes of Spread, Jeyda Cakes, Fashion Bake, Nourished and Elsbakes, all based in and around Northampton.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, said: “Our contact centre in Northampton is at the heart of our business – delivering value to our customers through exceptional service. We’re proud to have called the town ‘home’ for 17 years, and are equally excited for the years to come as we invest in an impressive new office space for our people.

“In that time, we’ve grown our Northampton team to over 400 people, and we feel fortunate to have been able to welcome and nurture so many talented individuals – a number of whom have been with us for a decade or more.

“We’ve long known that engaged people drive the best outcomes for our customers – like the 5000-plus we insure in Northampton. That’s why we’re committed to providing a great working environment for our Northampton colleagues, and we’re delighted to be doing just that with our new office at 900 Pavillion Drive.

“Small businesses are vital to the success of our economy and communities, and we know that’s especially true in Northampton. We couldn’t be happier that so many fantastic local businesses have been able to be a part of our office opening.

“It’s an honour to open our new space alongside Lewis Ludlam and George Hendy of Northampton Saints, who we know inspire so many fans across the town.”

Lewis Ludlam, Northampton Saints Captain, commented: “It’s a pleasure to have officially opened the new Simply Business office alongside my teammate George today. The local community is an important part of our club and having employers like Simply Business renewing their investment and commitment to the area really makes a difference to the people that live here.”

Looking for a new role in Northampton? The Simply Business team in Northampton includes telephony consultants and marketers, through to finance professionals and operations members. You can see Simply Business’s vacancies here: https://www.simplybusiness.co.uk//about-us/careers/

Simply Business’s new office address: 900 Pavilion drive, Northampton NN4 7RG

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.