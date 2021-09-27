Covid-19 doubles the number of outdoor market stall traders across the UK

Between 2020 and 2021, the number of market stall traders nearly doubled across the country, increasing by 92%

With the increased popularity of outdoor marketplaces and as a response to Covid-19, new market traders are quickly appearing

Despite the fact that unemployment persists in a few industries, most types of small businesses are experiencing a recovery

With many small businesses closed due to the effects of the pandemic, Simply Business – one of the UK’s largest providers of small business insurance reported a 92% increase in market traders in the United Kingdom.

An analysis of the trends between 2020 and 2021 reveal a significant increase in market stall traders. It is the fastest growing industry across small businesses so far this year. Other industries that have also seen more than a 50% increase are caterers, online retailers, and home baking businesses.

The industries that appear to have benefited the most from the pandemic are those related to food or the arts. New photographers, bakers, and landscapers are emerging all over the United Kingdom.

The number of new market stall traders across the country remains the most prominent among the SME community. Market traders have found a thriving niche in the UK economy, thanks to the pandemic’s newfound popularity of food stalls and outdoor dining.

Alan Thomas, CEO at Simply Business, commented: “The boost in market stall traders is a reassuring sign of an economic rebound for the UK. It’s small businesses like these that are going to play the most important role in bringing back our economy from Covid-19.

“Our report showed optimistic results of new businesses emerging in the food and artistic sectors. Self-employed jobs are also finally seeing a rise as we distance ourselves from the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be doing our part in this process by protecting so many new businesses in their journey. It’s encouraging to see so many new businesses start up as the country attempts to recover economically from Covid-19. This is why we’re offering one entrepreneur the chance to win £25,000 to either set up a new business or rebuild their own business.”

Methodology: Trends from Jun-Dec 2020 vs Jan-Jun 2021

Created Year 2020 Calculation 2021 Market trader 864 92% 1658 Caterer 1728 57% 2714 Online retailer 906 55% 1402 Home baking 1541 50% 2310 Accountant 610 44% 877 Photographer 734 44% 1054 Garden maintenance / landscape gardener 3077 40% 4303 Cake maker and decorator 915 37% 1250 Car valeter 543 35% 733

